Photos: GENE & GILDA Opens Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters

Performances will run through September 7, 2025, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A.

By: Jul. 28, 2025
Penguin Rep Theatre is presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Gene & Gilda, a new play by Cary Gitter, directed by Joe Brancato. Performances will run through September 7, 2025, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A. See photos from opening night here!

Comic geniuses Gene Wilder (Willy Wonka, Young Frankenstein) and Gilda Radner (Saturday Night Live) had a love like no other. What started as a friendship on a movie set grew into an electric and enduring romance. In this heartfelt and hilarious new play, Wilder and Radner share their love and their laughter with us, even as they navigate some of life’s hardest challenges.

The cast of Gene & Gilda is Jordan Kai Burnett as Gilda Radner and Jonathan Randell Silver as Gene Wilder.

The creative team is Christian Fleming (set design), Gregory Gale (costume design), Jose Santiago (lighting design), Max Silverman (sound and original music), Brian Pacelli (projections), and Bobbie Zlotnick (hair, wig and make-up design). The production stage manager is Samantha Flint; the production manager is Joshua Warner. Casting by Cindi Rush Casting.

Gene & Gilda will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Gregg Edelman

Joe Brancato and Bobby Delbuono

Penguin Board Members-Fran Newman-McCarthy, Elisa Jean Davidson, Eileen Shea and Joseph Grosso

Michael Palmer, Michael Weingart and Isaac Goldbaum

Joshua Waldman, Joe Brancato, Andrew Horn and Eddie Cigna

Doug Plaut

Joe Brancato and Doug Plaut

Joe Brancato, Marilu Henner and Andrew Horn

Marilu Henner

Lorna Dallas

Jose Santiago, Joseph Waldman, Gretchen Cryer and Max Silverman

Joe Brancato and Gretchen Cryer

Gretchen Cryer

Ed Hummel and Bruce Robert Harris

Barry Kleinbort and Ellen Mittenthal

Liz McCartney and Joe Brancato

Gregg Edelman and Liz McCartney

Gregg Edelman, Beth Leavel and Liz McCartney

Joe Brancato and Beth Leavel

Adam Heller and Beth Leavel

Cary Gitter

Virginia Gitter and Cary Gitter

David Park and Amanda Park

Wyatt Fenner

Derek Smith

Asher Treleaven

Martha Rogers and Dick Cavett

Martha Rogers, Dick Cavett and Cary Gitter

Don Peppers, Martha Rogers, Dick Cavett and Pam Devenny

Eric Metaxas, Martha Rogers, Dick Cavett, Susanne Metaxas

Dick Cavett and Joe Brancato

Gareth Brancato, Linda Brancato and Joe Brancato

Richard Hester and Michael Mastro

Susan Gurman and Cary Gitter

Andrew McCarthy

Joe Brancato and Andrew McCarthy

Karen Boyer Wilder and Joe Brancato

Andrew Horn, Cary Gitter, Karen Boyer Wilder and Joe Brancato

Andrew Horn, Cary Gitter, Karen Boyer Wilder, Joe Brancato and Susan Gorman

Max Wolkowitz  and Sara Wollowitz

Ryan Kasprzak and Lindsay Levine

Joe Brancato and Margaret Perry

Joe Brancato, Cameron Filepas and Joseph Waldman

Neil Berg and Rita Harvey

Lauren Singerman and Dano Madden

Joe Brancato and Warren Leight

Warren Leight and Karen Hauser

Bill Tatum and Karen Ziemba

Bill Tatum, Karen Ziemba and Joe Brancato

Rita Harvey, Gretchen Cryer and Neil Berg

Jonathan Randell Silver and Jordan Kai Burnett

Jonathan Randell Silver and Jordan Kai Burnett

Jonathan Randell Silver

Jonathan Randell Silver

Jordan Kai Burnett

Jordan Kai Burnett

Jordan Kai Burnett

Jonathan Randell Silver, Karen Boyer Wilder and Jordan Kai Burnett

Jonathan Randell Silver, Marilu Henner and Jordan Kai Burnett

Marilu Henner and Jordan Kai Burnett

Brian Pacelli, Samantha Flint, Bobbie Zlotnik, Jose Santiago and Max Silverman

Asher Treleaven and Jordan Kai Burnett

Asher Treleaven and Jordan Kai Burnett

Claire Jones, Jordan Kai Burnett and Niecki Claspel

Steve Maiayck, Jordan Kai Burnett and Mallory Levy

Jonathan Randell Silver, Joe Brancato Jordan Kai Burnett, Cary Gitter and Andrew Horn

Joe Brancato and Andrew Horn


