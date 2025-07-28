Photos: GENE & GILDA Opens Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters

Performances will run through September 7, 2025, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A.
Penguin Rep Theatre is presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Gene & Gilda, a new play by Cary Gitter, directed by Joe Brancato. Performances will run through September 7, 2025, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A. See photos from opening night here!
Comic geniuses Gene Wilder (Willy Wonka, Young Frankenstein) and Gilda Radner (Saturday Night Live) had a love like no other. What started as a friendship on a movie set grew into an electric and enduring romance. In this heartfelt and hilarious new play, Wilder and Radner share their love and their laughter with us, even as they navigate some of life’s hardest challenges.
The cast of Gene & Gilda is Jordan Kai Burnett as Gilda Radner and Jonathan Randell Silver as Gene Wilder.
The creative team is Christian Fleming (set design), Gregory Gale (costume design), Jose Santiago (lighting design), Max Silverman (sound and original music), Brian Pacelli (projections), and Bobbie Zlotnick (hair, wig and make-up design). The production stage manager is Samantha Flint; the production manager is Joshua Warner. Casting by Cindi Rush Casting.
Gene & Gilda will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Joe Brancato and Bobby Delbuono
Penguin Board Members-Fran Newman-McCarthy, Elisa Jean Davidson, Eileen Shea and Joseph Grosso
Michael Palmer, Michael Weingart and Isaac Goldbaum
Joshua Waldman, Joe Brancato, Andrew Horn and Eddie Cigna
Joe Brancato, Marilu Henner and Andrew Horn
Jose Santiago, Joseph Waldman, Gretchen Cryer and Max Silverman
Joe Brancato and Gretchen Cryer
Ed Hummel and Bruce Robert Harris
Barry Kleinbort and Ellen Mittenthal
Liz McCartney and Joe Brancato
Gregg Edelman and Liz McCartney
Gregg Edelman, Beth Leavel and Liz McCartney
Virginia Gitter and Cary Gitter
David Park and Amanda Park
Martha Rogers, Dick Cavett and Cary Gitter
Don Peppers, Martha Rogers, Dick Cavett and Pam Devenny
Eric Metaxas, Martha Rogers, Dick Cavett, Susanne Metaxas
Gareth Brancato, Linda Brancato and Joe Brancato
Richard Hester and Michael Mastro
Susan Gurman and Cary Gitter
Joe Brancato and Andrew McCarthy
Karen Boyer Wilder and Joe Brancato
Andrew Horn, Cary Gitter, Karen Boyer Wilder and Joe Brancato
Andrew Horn, Cary Gitter, Karen Boyer Wilder, Joe Brancato and Susan Gorman
Max Wolkowitz and Sara Wollowitz
Ryan Kasprzak and Lindsay Levine
Joe Brancato and Margaret Perry
Joe Brancato, Cameron Filepas and Joseph Waldman
Neil Berg and Rita Harvey
Lauren Singerman and Dano Madden
Joe Brancato and Warren Leight
Warren Leight and Karen Hauser
Bill Tatum, Karen Ziemba and Joe Brancato
Rita Harvey, Gretchen Cryer and Neil Berg
Jonathan Randell Silver and Jordan Kai Burnett
Jonathan Randell Silver and Jordan Kai Burnett
Jonathan Randell Silver, Karen Boyer Wilder and Jordan Kai Burnett
Jonathan Randell Silver, Marilu Henner and Jordan Kai Burnett
Marilu Henner and Jordan Kai Burnett
Brian Pacelli, Samantha Flint, Bobbie Zlotnik, Jose Santiago and Max Silverman
Asher Treleaven and Jordan Kai Burnett
Asher Treleaven and Jordan Kai Burnett
Claire Jones, Jordan Kai Burnett and Niecki Claspel
Steve Maiayck, Jordan Kai Burnett and Mallory Levy
Jonathan Randell Silver, Joe Brancato Jordan Kai Burnett, Cary Gitter and Andrew Horn
|
Powered by
Videos