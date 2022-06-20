Photos: First Look at the New Dungeons & Dragons-Inspired Musical HERE THERE BE DRAGONS

Production photos for the world premiere of Here There Be Dragons - A New Musical Quest, inspired by the classic tabletop fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, have been released! Performances begin tonight at 7pm at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street), with performances through Sunday July 17, 2022.

Check out photos below!

The cast features Kaylie DeLauri, Regina Famatigan, Spencer Gonzalez, Bailey Lee, Steven Martella, Emily Matthews, Sam Maxwell, Christopher K. Oram, Cassidy Sledge, Celia Tedde, and Regan Teller.

The creative team for Here There Be Dragons includes Chase O'Neill (Book/Lyrics), Theo Teris (Music), Austin Harleson (Director), Adam Day Howard (Music Director), Kayla Specht (Costume Designer), Sandra Lopez (Scenic Designer), Bill West-Davis(Lighting Designer), and Lauren Carlton (Intimacy Choreographer).

The night before their college graduation, a tight-knit group of Dungeons and Dragons players embark on their final quest. They must contend with their anxieties, fears, and obstacles, manifested as fantasy monsters and locales, to discover what their futures may hold. This musical quest will take audiences on a journey through the trepidation and excitement of growing up, holding on to what's dear, and moving forward in life without our "swords". â€¨

Here There Be Dragons plays the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets begin at $47 and are available now.