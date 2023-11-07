Photos: First Look at the Cast of 'TIL DEATH at Abingdon Theatre Company

Get a first look at all new photos of the cast of Abingdon Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway Premiere of ’Til Death starring Two-Time Tony Award Winner Judy Kaye, Tony Award Nominee Robert Cuccioli, with Michael Lee Brown, Dominick LaRuffa Jr., Whitney Morse, and Amy Hargreaves.

’Til Death is written by Elizabeth Coplan with direction by Chad Austin.

Abingdon Theatre Company has also announced the Schedule of Special Events to take place throughout the run. All talkbacks will take place following the performance.

December 5 7PM– Death on Stage: Normalizing Death and Dying through the Arts with Director Chad Austin & Ken Ross, President of the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation.

December 8 7PM– The Future of Non-Profit Theater from Coast-to-Coast with Director Chad Austin & Wesley Fruge, Managing Director of Intiman Theatre.

December 12 7PM– Theatre and the Cultural Universality of Death and Dying with Director Chad Austin & Pastor Corey Kennard.

December 19 7PM– Anticipatory Grief: A Glance at Grieving Through the Holidays with Director Chad Austin, Claudia Coenen with Grief Dialogues, and Playwright Elizabeth Coplan.

In ’Til Death, one mother’s choice unveils a family’s long-buried secrets. As Mary’s life-altering decision sends shockwaves through her loving-but-turbulent family, they all must confront their past, reconcile the present, and pick up the missing pieces in the process.

’Til Death will play a strictly limited engagement in Theatre 5 at Theatre Row starting November 21, with opening night set for November 30, and performances continuing through December 23, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

’Til Death is presented by Abingdon Theatre Company with Blue Collar Artist Studio, Brett Ricci, Jason Goedken, and Grief Dialogues in association with Drew & Dane Productions, Josh Wright, Claudia Coenen, Merrie L. Davis, Clayton Howe, and Peter Peck. .

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics’ Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The DMW Greer One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman’sJust for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC’s Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual’s premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland