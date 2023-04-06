Photos: First Look at The Cast Of Katy Copeland's MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS At The Fresh Fruit Festival

The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival is presenting the premiere of Katy Copeland's coming out and coming of age dramedy, Meet You Downstairs.

LIMITED RUN: April 24 @ 8:00 p.m.; April 26 @ 8:30 p.m.; and April 30 @ 1:00 p.m.

The Wild Project, 195 E 3rd St, NYC

Get a sneak peek at the cast below!

Meet You Downstairs tells the story - in four scenes - of young, queer Kit, ferociously trying to come up with any label appropriately defining her sexuality, goes on a wild ride navigating three very different very crucial relationships over a decade. Kit stumbles through her 20s attempting to unpack the integral complexities of love, sex, relationships, infidelity, gender and what it means to be queer in a heteronormative world.