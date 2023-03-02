Photos: First Look at THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK at ART/New York Theatres

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Importance of Being Earnest, will play March 3-26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres.

Mar. 02, 2023  

New York Classical Theatre's and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company are presenting the new play The Rewards of Being Frank, written by Alice Scovell and directed by New York Classical's Stephen Burdman. The Rewards of Being Frank, a sequel to Oscar Wilde's classic comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, will play March 3-26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street). Opening night is March 5, 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

The Off-Broadway premiere follows the production's world premiere at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.The cast for The Rewards of Being Frank features Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo (New York Classical's The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways), Shakespeare's Globe Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Frank, James Evans (The McKittrick Hotel's The Woman in Black) as Algernon, Kelly Mengelkoch (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company) as Gwendolyn, Tora Nogami Alexander (The Acting Company's Twelfth Night) as Cecily, Jeremy Dubin (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company) as Ernest, and Christine Pedi (Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio, Off-Broadway's Forbidden Broadway) as Lady Bracknell.

Oscar Wilde's much-loved The Importance of Being Earnest receives a hilarious sequel in this world premiere. Set seven years after Wilde's play, see what happens to our characters when they meet Frank.

After all, the only thing more Important than being Earnest, is being Frank!

Photo credit: Mikki Schaffner

Jeremy Dubin and Kelly Mengelkoch

James Evans and Jeremy Dubin

James Evans

Christine Pedi

Christine Pedi and Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo

Christine Pedi

Tora Nogami Alexander, Christine Pedi and Kelly Mengelkoch

Tora Nogami Alexander, Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo, Kelly Mengelkoch and Christine Pedi

Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo and Tora Nogami Alexander

Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo and Kelly Mengelkoch

Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo

Jeremy Dubin, Kelly Mengelkoch, Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo, Christine Pedi, Tora Nogami Alexander, James Evans

Kelly Mengelkoch, Jeremy Dubin, Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo, Christine Pedi, James Evans, and Tora Nogami Alexander

Jeremy Dubin, Kelly Mengelkoch, James Evans, Tora Nogami Alexander, Christine Pedi, and Mobolaji Ademide Akintilo




