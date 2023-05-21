Photos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Company's LIZARD BOY in Rehearsal

Preview performances are set to begin on Thursday, June 1st at Theatre Row.

Prospect Theater Company (Cara Reichel, Producing Artistic Director; Melissa Huber, Managing Director) is currently in rehearsals for the New York premiere of the award-winning new indie-rock musical Lizard Boy, with book, music and lyrics by Justin Huertas (Marvel's Squirrel Girl), direction by Brandon Ivie (Prospect's Jasper in Deadland), and music direction by Steven Tran (Marvel's Squirrel Girl). A recent hit at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Lizard Boy preview performances are set to begin on Thursday, June 1st at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), with an opening night set for Wednesday, June 14th. The limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, July 1st, 2023.

Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Justin Huertas, Kiki deLohr, and William A. Williams, as well as understudies Kai An Chee (Mr. Holland's Opus, Miss Saigon), Milo J. Marami (A Chorus Line, Dog Man: The Musical), and Jacob Ryan Smith (Disney+'s "Hamster & Gretel").

The design team for Lizard Boy will include Suzu Sakai (Scenic Adaptor / Environmental Design),  Erik Andor (Costume Design), Brian Tovar (Lighting Design), Kevin Heard (Sound Design), and Katherine Freer (Projection Design), with L.B. Morse (Original Production Design). The Production Stage Manager is Victoria Whooper, and Assistant Stage Manager is Josh-Andrew Wisdom.

Cara Hinh is the Associate Director, and the Assistant Music Director is Keiji Ishiguri.

Lizard Boy tells the story of Trevor-a young man with green scaly skin. He feels like a monster, and rarely braves the city outside his apartment. But when a powerful voice calls to him in a dream, he impulsively finds a date (on Grindr) and begins an adventure beyond his wildest apocalyptic nightmares... Sparks fly in this queer-indie-rock-action-romance that pulses with fierce conflict and fiercer harmonies, and takes us on a heart-pounding ride of self-discovery that asks: If the world were against you... would you still save it?

Lizard Boy is the winner of six 2021 San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards, including Best Entire Production, Best Stage Direction, and Best Ensemble. The original cast recording, which is available online, has been streamed over three million times on Spotify.

The show was originally commissioned, developed by, and received its world premiere at Seattle Repertory Theatre. It was presented in the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 2020 Festival of New Musicals, further developed and produced by the 2019 TONY-winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and most recently appeared at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Lizard Boy is presented by special arrangement with Creative Endeavor Office (Carolyn D. Miller & Matthew J. Schneider), Blair Russell, Dawn Smalberg, Bev Ragovoy, and Lynne Halliday.

For more information, please visit ProspectTheater.org.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Lizard Boy
Justin Hurtas, Kiki deLohr, and William A. Williams

Lizard Boy
The Company of Lizard Boy

Lizard Boy
William A. Williams, Kiki deLohr, Justin Huertas, and Brandon Ivie

Lizard Boy
Justin Huertas, William A. Williams, Kiki deLohr, and Brandon Ivie

Lizard Boy
William A. Williams, Justin Huertas, and Kiki deLohr

Lizard Boy
Jacob Ryan Smith, William A. Williams, Justin Huertas, Milo J. Marami, Kiki deLohr, and Kai An Chee

Lizard Boy
William A. Williams, Justin Huertas, and Kiki deLohr

Lizard Boy
Cara Hinh, Justin Huertas, Brandon Iview, Steven Tran, Suzu Sakai, and Keiji Ishiguri

Lizard Boy
Michael Tang, Mickey Quadrino, Victoria Whooper, Josh-Andrew Wisdom, Kate Semmns, and Cara Reichel

Lizard Boy
The Company of Lizard Boy



