Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ELEANOR AND ALICE World Premiere at Urban Stages

The production stars Tony Award-Winner Trezana BeverleyÂ as Eleanor Roosevelt and Drama Desk Award-Winner Â Mary Bacon as Alice Roosevelt Longworth.

Nov. 21, 2022 Â 

Award-winning Off-Broadway theater, Urban Stages is presenting world premiere of Eleanor and Alice - Conversations Between Two Remarkable Roosevelts by Ellen Abrams and directed by Urban Stages Founder/Artistic Director Frances Hill. Performances begin November 13 in advance of its opening night on Wednesday, November 17, 2022. The play will run through December 4, 2022. Tickets can be purchased by visiting urbanstages.org.

Get a first look at photos below!

Starring Tony Award-Winner Trezana Beverley (Broadway: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf ) as Eleanor Roosevelt and Drama Desk Award-Winner Mary Bacon (Public's Coal Country) as Alice Roosevelt Longworth, Eleanor and Alice centers on two of the most influential women of the 20 th century. Throughout the historical drama, Eleanor and Alice Roosevelt - friends, cousins, and rivals - meet at eight crucial moments over the course of their lives. They feud, laugh, commiserate, and argue over their husbands, children, the nature of politics and the state of the world. One a Democrat and one a Republican, throughout 60 years of meetings they witness a changing world from their own unique vantage points. Through their accomplishments, Eleanor and Alice ultimately help build a foundation that benefits women in politics today .

Ellen Abrams' plays have been performed in theaters throughout the East Coast and her short play, Lizzie Borden Gets Engaged, has recently been published by Smith & Kraus. Previously, Eleanor and Alice was performed as an online radio play and as a staged reading at FDR 4 Freedoms Park (Roosevelt Island) through Urban Stages' Outreach program.

Photo credit: Russ Rowland

Photos: First Look at ELEANOR AND ALICE World Premiere at Urban Stages
Trezana Beverly and Mary Bacon

Photos: First Look at ELEANOR AND ALICE World Premiere at Urban Stages
Trezana Beverly and Mary Bacon

Photos: First Look at ELEANOR AND ALICE World Premiere at Urban Stages
Trezana Beverly and Mary Bacon

Photos: First Look at ELEANOR AND ALICE World Premiere at Urban Stages
Mary Bacon and Trezana Beverly

Photos: First Look at ELEANOR AND ALICE World Premiere at Urban Stages
Mary Bacon and Trezana Beverly

Photos: First Look at ELEANOR AND ALICE World Premiere at Urban Stages
Mary Bacon and Trezana Beverly




MTCs WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA Begins Final Week of Performances Photo
MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA Begins Final Week of Performances
Manhattan Theatre Clubâ€™s New York premiere ofÂ Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nomineeÂ Jeff AugustinÂ is in its final week of performances atÂ New York City Center â€“ Stage I. The production opened on Wednesday, November 2, and will conclude as scheduled this Sunday, November 27.
AT THE ILLUSIONISTS TABLE to Return to The McKittrick Hotel in December Photo
AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE to Return to The McKittrick Hotel in December
The McKittrick HotelÂ has announced the return ofÂ At The Illusionistâ€™s Table, an intimate experience where magic and mentalism intertwine with fine dining. Created and hosted by internationally-acclaimed illusionist,Â Scott Silven, performances will be offered fromÂ December 4 through January 30, 2023.
Harlem Stage to Present UPTOWN NIGHTS: KINGS RETURN This Holiday Season Photo
Harlem Stage to Present UPTOWN NIGHTS: KINGS RETURN This Holiday Season
Harlem Stage will present Uptown Nights: Kings Return, welcoming the acclaimed, Grammy-nominated, Dallas-based vocal quartet to the Harlem Stage Gatehouse for two special concerts featuring their amazingÂ a cappellaÂ arrangements of holiday classics and originals.
Santino Fontana, Celia Keenan-Bolger & More to Take Part in KEEN ON NEW WORK Reading S Photo
Santino Fontana, Celia Keenan-Bolger & More to Take Part in KEEN ON NEW WORK Reading Series
Keen CompanyÂ has announced details forÂ Keen On New Work. Launched in October of 2013,Â The Keen Playwrights LabÂ brings together three playwrights in mid-career to develop new work through an environment of camaraderie and support. Santino Fontana, Celia Keenan-Bolger and more will be taking part.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at ELEANOR AND ALICE World Premiere at Urban StagesPhotos: First Look at ELEANOR AND ALICE World Premiere at Urban Stages
November 21, 2022

Get a first look at Urban Stages' world premiere of Eleanor and Alice â€“ Conversations Between Two Remarkable RooseveltsÂ by Ellen Abrams.
MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA Begins Final Week of PerformancesMTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA Begins Final Week of Performances
November 21, 2022

Manhattan Theatre Clubâ€™s New York premiere ofÂ Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nomineeÂ Jeff AugustinÂ is in its final week of performances atÂ New York City Center â€“ Stage I. The production opened on Wednesday, November 2, and will conclude as scheduled this Sunday, November 27.
AT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE to Return to The McKittrick Hotel in DecemberAT THE ILLUSIONIST'S TABLE to Return to The McKittrick Hotel in December
November 21, 2022

The McKittrick HotelÂ has announced the return ofÂ At The Illusionistâ€™s Table, an intimate experience where magic and mentalism intertwine with fine dining. Created and hosted by internationally-acclaimed illusionist,Â Scott Silven, performances will be offered fromÂ December 4 through January 30, 2023.
Harlem Stage to Present UPTOWN NIGHTS: KINGS RETURN This Holiday SeasonHarlem Stage to Present UPTOWN NIGHTS: KINGS RETURN This Holiday Season
November 21, 2022

Harlem Stage will present Uptown Nights: Kings Return, welcoming the acclaimed, Grammy-nominated, Dallas-based vocal quartet to the Harlem Stage Gatehouse for two special concerts featuring their amazingÂ a cappellaÂ arrangements of holiday classics and originals.
Santino Fontana, Celia Keenan-Bolger & More to Take Part in KEEN ON NEW WORK Reading SeriesSantino Fontana, Celia Keenan-Bolger & More to Take Part in KEEN ON NEW WORK Reading Series
November 21, 2022

Keen CompanyÂ has announced details forÂ Keen On New Work. Launched in October of 2013,Â The Keen Playwrights LabÂ brings together three playwrights in mid-career to develop new work through an environment of camaraderie and support. Santino Fontana, Celia Keenan-Bolger and more will be taking part.