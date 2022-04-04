Photos: First Look at ¡AMERICANO! at New World Stages

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Following an acclaimed and record-setting run at Arizona's Phoenix Theater Company, ¡Americano!, a new American musical is now playing a 12-week limited engagement through June 19 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street.)

Check out photos below!

Opening night is April 21 at 7PM. ¡Americano! features an original score by acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez ("Lola," named as one of NPR's top 50 albums of the year), a book by Michael Barnard (Producing Artistic Director, Phoenix Theatre Company), Jonathan Rosenberg, and Fernanda Santos (award winning author, The Fire Line: The Story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots), and additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Michael Barnard also serves as the director. ¡Americano! was conceived and is presented by Quixote Productions (Jason Rose, Lead Producer) in association with Chicanos Por La Causa (Executive Producer). Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.

¡Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government. ¡Americano! casts a deeply human light on what it means to be a DREAMer, at a time when America's ongoing debates over immigration and disenfranchisement continue.

¡Americano! features Sean Ewing (West Side Story and Amazing Grace on Broadway; The Visitor at The Public) portrays Valdovinos, leading a near-entirely Latino company including Legna Cedillo, Yassmin Alers, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Joseph Paul Cavazos, Lucas Coatney, Devin Cortez, Juan Luis Espinal, Justin Figueroa, Rubén Flores, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Henry Julián Gendron, Anne-Lise Koyabe, Alessandro J. Lopez, Edgar Lopez, Carolina Miranda, Alex Paez, Ryan Reyes, Lannie Rubio, Nicole Paloma Sarro, Robbie Serrano, Maria Cristina Posada Slye and Pablo Torres.

Tony Valdovinos, whose life story serves as the inspiration for ¡Americano!, also serves as a consulting producer. "I knew it was a big opportunity," says Valdovinos. "I was approached by these creative people who wanted to write a story of an immigrant. They had read an article about me. I met with them and I told them my whole life story. Imagine someone calling you out of the blue and then a year or so later, you hear 20 songs involving the most intimate details of your life? Here were these incredible artists investing their best talent in the depiction of some of my most personal challenges. But this journey is worth it to share the story of DREAMers and what their families are going through. And now, to see our story opening in New York, that's a dream that I had never even considered dreaming. I hope that ¡Americano! will inspire, unite and also put a smile on audiences faces."



¡Americano!, developed in association with Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer), features choreography by Sergio Mejia; orchestrations & arrangements by Sergio Mendoza (a member of the Grammy Award winning band Calexico); music direction & vocal arrangements by Jonathan Ivie; scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach; costume design by Adriana Diaz; lighting design by Jamie Roderick; sound design by Kevin Heard; and hair & make-up design by Krystal Balleza. Two-time Tony Award winning producer Ken Davenport is Executive Consultant.

¡Americano! is co-produced by Sayu Bhojwani, David Tedesco, Lynn Londen, George Weisz and Keith Mishkin. Ryan Duncan-Ayala, Donna Trinkoff, Amas Musical Theatre and Sarah Bentley serve as Associate Producers. General management is by Visceral Entertainment. Production Management is by Tinc Productions. Chris Zaccardi is the production stage manager. Advertising and marketing is by The Pekoe Group. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

The original ¡Americano! concept album is available on streaming sites including Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify. On the album, nine of the more than 20 songs from the musical are performed by ¡Americano! composer/lyricist Carrie Rodriguez, and the musical's orchestrator and arranger, Sergio Mendoza and his band Orkesta Mendoza.



Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), a social justice organization founded in 1969 to confront the oppression facing Latinos as part of the civil rights movement led by Cesar Chavez. ¡Americano! is an extension of CPLC's mission of empowered lives. CPLC became the show's leading investor based on a strategic decision to bring the story of DREAMers to new audiences and encourage them to take action to bring about long-overdue policy change.

LISTINGS INFORMATION: ¡Americano! is now playing a 12-week limited engagement through June 19, at New World Stages, Stage 3 (340 West 50th Street.) Opening night is April 21 at 7PM. Performances are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7PM, Friday and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. Tickets are $49 - $99. Premium seating is available. .



DAILY DIGITAL LOTTERY AND STUDENT RUSH TICKET POLICY: $27 Student Rush Tickets are available at the Box Office, only, on the day of the performance. There is a limit of two tickets per valid Student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability. $30 Digital Lottery Tickets will be available starting Monday, April 4, beginning at 12AM until 3PM the day before the performance. Digital Lottery tickets can be purchased with credit card only, and there is a limit of two tickets per person. Additional service fees may apply.

