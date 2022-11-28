Photos: First Look at A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World Stages

A Sherlock Carol, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, opens tonight, Monday, November 28, 2022, at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) in its return six-week limited holiday engagement. Check out all new photos below!

This marks the new holiday tradition's second staging this season; the London production of A Sherlock Carol plays the Marylebone Theatre through January 7, 2023. The title is also available for licensing through Broadway Licensing.

When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. But it is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future.

Broadway favorite Drew McVety (Billy Elliot, Spamalot) returns as the titular sleuth, with AUDELCO Nominee Allen Gilmore (Classical Theatre of Harlem's Twelfth Night, Yale Rep's Choir Boy) joining the company as Scrooge. Also new to the production is Joanna Carpenter (Actors Theater of Louisville's A Christmas Carol, Sunfish); Dan Domingues (The Tempest, Wild Goose Dreams), Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz, It's Only a Play), Mark Price (Mary Poppins, Chicago), and understudies Joe Delafield (Tartuffe, Fashions for Men), Alexandra Kopko (Peter and the Starcatcher, A Nantucket Christmas Carol), and Byron St. Cyr (My Fair Lady national tour, Miss Saigon national tour), return for their second season with Sherlock.

With restaging by Jen Waldman (Wicked, Titanic), the show features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (School of Rock, In the Heights), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Take Me Out, Anastasia), lighting design by Obie Award-winner Rui Rita (Skeleton Crew, Velocity of Autumn), original music & sound design by Tony Award nominee John Gromada (The Elephant Man, The Trip to Bountiful), and hair & wig design by Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud).

A Sherlock Carol off-Broadway is produced by Laura Z. Barket for Theatre Nerd Productions, Raymond Bokhour, Drew McVety, and Fred Lassen for Fat Goose Productions, and executive produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott forShowTown Productions. ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman