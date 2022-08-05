Photos: First Look At M. Can Yasar's ONLY PLACE I BELONG at The Tank

Photos were released today of the World Premiere production of M. Can Yasar's new musical "Only Place I Belong" directed by Coleman Ray Clark on August 3rd & 4th at The Tank in NYC.

"Only Place I Belong" is the journey of a young Turkish-immigrant man in search of love, identity, and belonging in America for the first time. The story follows Can (pronounced "John") through a rebellious attempt to offer his truest self to the world, his family, and to himself. As Can moves from Turkey to New York, we follow his heartbreaking, sexy, and unforgettable encounters, as he finds the soul he thought he lost - his voice and music. With a score of original indie/folk songs blended with unmistakably-New York stories, this new musical feels like a late-night train ride that you won't want to end.

Presented by The What Co. and Maddie Milligan, "Only Place I Belong" was written and composed by M. Can Yasar. The production was directed by Coleman Ray Clark, and featured Randell Benford, Danny Bryck*, Artemis Zara Gültekin, Devi Peot, Mercedes Riegé, Daniel Shevlin*, and M. Can Yasar.

The production was stage managed by Brant Zheng. Arrangements and orchestrations by Daniel Shevlin. The band was led by Craig Long as the conductor and pianist, with Daniel Shevlin on cello, Artemis Zara Gültekin on violin, and Brian Cudina on drums. Scenic and prop design by Eric Cheung, lighting design by Allison Newcombe, sound design by recording artist Blake Ortiz-Goldberg, and costume design by fashion designer June Adams Pallais. Production photos by Grace Copeland gcope.nyc.

*These Actors appeared courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. Equity approved Showcase.