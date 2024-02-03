Photos: First Look At Darius Rose In MAKE ME GORGEOUS!, THE TRUE STORY OF KENNETH 'MR. MADAM' MARLOWE

Make Me Gorgeous!, The True Story of Kenneth "Mr. Madam" Marlowe welcomes Darius Rose (aka Jackie Cox, a top-5 finalist from "RuPaul's Drag Race," Season 12). Rose has stepped into Mr. Madam's pumps for a 4 week engagement through 25. See photos from the production.

Presented by triangle productions! the New York premiere of Make Me Gorgeous! is currently playing Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street). Make Me Gorgeous! is written and directed by Donnie, with additional material by Wade McCollum. For tickets and further information, visit Click Here.

Make Me Gorgeous! is the fabulous and incredible true story of Kenneth Marlowe, an oft-overlooked trailblazer in LGBTQ+ history. Described as one of mid-Century America’s gayest and most openly homosexual personalities, Marlowe took on many roles in life. Kenneth was a private hairdresser to the stars; the madam of a notorious gay prostitution ring in Hollywood; an author; a hustler; a female impersonator; a private in the U.S. Army; a call boy; a Christian missionary; a mortuary cosmetologist; a newspaper columnist … and for the final decade of an incredibly lived life, Marlowe was a woman, having transitioned to become Kate Marlowe.

Make Me Gorgeous! is adapted from Donnie’s book, Mr. Madam: The Life and Times of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe, the culmination of years of research and interviews and establishing Donnie as one of the foremost historians to chronicle Kenneth/Kate Marlowe’s life. A new edition of the book, retitled Us, further explores the life of Kenneth/Kate Marlowe.



“Throughout my career it’s been important to me to tell the stories of real people who have inspired me and who could inspire others. When I discovered Kenneth Marlowe, I knew I had to tell their story,” says Donnie. “Kenneth/Kate Marlow has been almost-forgotten pioneer of the LGBTQ movement. Unabashed with their life, you could say that they were a trailblazer before there was a trail to be blazed. After writing his story as a book book, I am now delighted to be debuting Make Me Gorgeous in New York .”

Make Me Gorgeous! features Scenic Design by Walt Spangler; Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick; Sound Design by Ien DeNio; Costume Design by Jeffrey Hinshaw; and Props by Brendan McCann. Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager. Abi Rowe is the PSM and Kelsey Vivian is the ASM. Casting by Daryl Eisenberg, CSA / Eisenberg Casting.

Make Me Gorgeous!, The True Story of Mr. Madam plays a limited Off-Broadway engagement through February 25 at Playhouse 46 At St. Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street). Tickets, now on sale at Click Here, range $49-$99, with table seating available for $99. An upgraded VIP package for $139 is available at the table seating, which includes a premium table seat, 2 free drinks, and an exclusive merchandise item. Additional ticketing & processing fees may apply. For groups of 8 or more, email groups@gorgeousplay.com.