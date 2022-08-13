Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at DON'T DO THIS TO US at The Tank

Tickets available for performances this August.

Aug. 13, 2022  

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director; Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development) has announced the World Premiere of Don't Do This To Us!, written by and co-produced with Stephanie Swirsky (but you're okay) and directed by Tasha Gordon-Solmon (The Karpovsky Variation). Produced by Kerrigan Quenemoen and Sam West, Don't Do This To Us! will run August 12-28, 2022 at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

In Don't Do This To Us! it's 2022 and Rachel is worried about the growing anti-Semitism in the US and around the world. She blames Jared Kushner for making the world more dangerous for Jews because his public image embodies the worst of Jewish stereotypes: he's wealthy, avaricious, and ominously wields world power behind the scenes. She devises a plan to go back in time to 1999, hook up with teenager-Jared, and break his penis, preventing him from marrying Ivanka - saving the lives and reputation of Jews around the world.

The cast of Don't Do This To Us! will include Rivka Borek (The Karpovsky Variation) as "Ravit," Grant Harrison ("The Tick") as "Jared Kushner," Chanel Karimkhani (The Hello Girls) as "Jodi," Mara Kassin (Grandma's Not a Toaster) as "Rachel," Lilli Stein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as "Shira" and Alex Trow (Straight) as "Elisheva."

Don't Do This To Us! will feature scenic design by Ant Ma, costume design by Stefanie Genda, lighting design by Ebony M. Burton and sound design by Hannah Birch Carl. Julie Cai is the Production Stage Manager and Sarah Connelly is the Assistant Director.

The performance schedule for Don't Do This To Us! is as follows: Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays - Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets are available starting at $25 at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191175®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthetanknyc.org%2Fcalendar-1%2F2022%2F8%2F12%2Fdont-do-this-to-us?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photo Credit: Toby Tenenbaum

Rivka Borek and Mara Kassin

Mara Kassin and Grant Harrison

Grant Harrison and Mara Kassin

Chanel Karimkhani, Rivka Borek, Lilli Stein, and Alex Trow

Chanel Karimkhani, Rivka Borek, and Lilli Stein

Chanel Karimkhani, Lilli Stein, Alex Trow, and Rivka Borek

Alex Trow and Chanel Karimkhani





