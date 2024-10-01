Photos: DISTANT THUNDER Now Playing Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Distant Thunder: A New American Musical written by the mother and son team – Lynne Taylor-Corbettt and Shaun Taylor-Corbett - is now playing off-Broadway. Check out all new photos below! The official opening is set for October 3.

With book by Lynne Taylor-Corbett and Shaun Taylor-Corbett, music and lyrics by Shaun Taylor-Corbett and Chris Wiseman, with additional music by Robert Lindsey-Nassif and Michael Moricz, and directed and choreographed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett.

In Distant Thunder, a child is taken from his Blackfeet tribe and returns as a young attorney with an opportunity that unwittingly sets off a firestorm. Pop-rock merges with Native drumming and dancing, fusing cultures in this ultimately joyful first-of-its-kind musical.

The cast for Distant Thunder is Jeff Barehand, Spencer Battiest, Aubee Billie, Xander Chauncey, Bonale Fambrini, Brent Florendo, Chava Florendo, Angela Gómez, Irma-Estel Laguerre, Johnlee Lookingglass, Glenn Stanton, Michelle Rios, Sampwe Tarrant, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and Chelsea Zeno.

The creative team is Regina García (Scenic Design), E.B. Brooks and Younghawk Bautista (Costume Design), Anthony Pearson (Lighting Design), Ben Selke (Sound Design), James Woods (Music Director), Michael Moricz (Musical Supervision/Arrangements), Brian Lawton (Associate Director/Choreographer), Josh Iacovelli (Properties), Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Supervisor). Amber Johnson is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting. Cultural Consultant is Brent Florendo and Blackfeet advisors are Smokey and Darnell Rides At The Door.

Distant Thunder is presented by Amas Musical Theatre in association with Tall Tree Productions, Butler Tibetts, Paula Chaiken & Joe Kraus, Rand Fishkin & Geraldine DeRuiter, Paula Grosch & Mike Wardell, Willette & Manny Klausner, Isaac Koyfman and Tanya Scott, Richard & Sally Opper, Phoenix Theatre Company, Patricia Ripley and Butch Grier/Ripley-Grier Studios, Terry Schnuck, Andrew & Julia Wang and Jeff & Liesl Wilke.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Comments