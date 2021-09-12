Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Classical Theatre of Harlem Presents A HARLEM DREAM and LANGSTON IN HARLEM

BroadwayWorld was there for the performance!

Sep. 12, 2021  

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances continued on Friday, September 10 at 7pm with Classical Theatre of Harlem, featuring excerpts from two enthralling productions, A Harlem Dream and Langston In Harlem.

Check out photos below!


A Harlem Dream, written and directed by Peter Francis James, is a stirring rendition of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream with vivid allusions to New York City and the Harlem Renaissance. Cast members include Michael Early (Egeus), Alisha Espinosa (Hermia), CB Murray (Duke), Andrei Pierre (Lysander), Reynaldo Piniella (Demetrius), and Sharlee Taylor (Helena), with music performed by the Harlem Chamber Players, under the artistic direction of Liz Player.

In Langston In Harlem, the poet Langston Hughes takes us on a journey back through his life, using his own words in poetry and song to depict his struggles as a black artist and as a black man. Through music, dance, visuals, and spoken word, this theatre piece strives to capture the poet's essence. Written by Walter Marks, directed by Carl Cofield, starring Joshua Henry in the role of Langston Hughes, and featuring cast members Kahlil Daniel, Kenita Miller, Sarita Nash, Drew Shade, LaDawn Taylor, and Ashley Ware.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ty Jones

Ty Jones

Peter Francis James

Peter Francis James

Peter Francis James and The Harlem Chamber Players

Sharlee Taylor

Andrei Pierre

Reynaldo Piniella

Michael Early and Alisha Espinosa

Andrei Pierre, Michael Early, Alisha Espinosa, Reynaldo Piniella and Sharlee Taylor

Michael Early, Alisha Espinosa and Reynaldo Piniella

Andrei Pierre, Michael Early, Alisha Espinosa, Reynaldo Piniella and Sharlee Taylor

Reynaldo Piniella and Sharlee Taylor

Sharlee Taylor

Alisha Espinosa and CB Murray

Andrei Pierre and Alisha Espinosa

Andrei Pierre and Alisha Espinosa

Sharlee Taylor and Alisha Espinosa

Andrei Pierre and Alisha Espinosa

The Harlem Chamber Players

Carl Cofield

Ashley Ware

Drew Shade

Sarita Nash

Kahlil Daniel

Joshua Henry, Drew Shade, LaDawn Taylor and Ashley Ware

Joshua Henry

Drew Shade, LaDawn Taylor and Ashley Ware

Kahlil Daniel, Kenita R. Miller and Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry

Kenita R. Miller and Helen White

Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry

Kenita R. Miller

Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry and Kenita R. Miller

LaDawn Taylor

Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry, Sarita Nash, Kenita R. Miller, Helen White, Kahlil Daniel, Drew Shade, LaDawn Taylor and Ashley Ware


