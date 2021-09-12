Photos: Classical Theatre of Harlem Presents A HARLEM DREAM and LANGSTON IN HARLEM

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances continued on Friday, September 10 at 7pm with Classical Theatre of Harlem, featuring excerpts from two enthralling productions, A Harlem Dream and Langston In Harlem.

Check out photos below!



A Harlem Dream, written and directed by Peter Francis James, is a stirring rendition of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream with vivid allusions to New York City and the Harlem Renaissance. Cast members include Michael Early (Egeus), Alisha Espinosa (Hermia), CB Murray (Duke), Andrei Pierre (Lysander), Reynaldo Piniella (Demetrius), and Sharlee Taylor (Helena), with music performed by the Harlem Chamber Players, under the artistic direction of Liz Player.

In Langston In Harlem, the poet Langston Hughes takes us on a journey back through his life, using his own words in poetry and song to depict his struggles as a black artist and as a black man. Through music, dance, visuals, and spoken word, this theatre piece strives to capture the poet's essence. Written by Walter Marks, directed by Carl Cofield, starring Joshua Henry in the role of Langston Hughes, and featuring cast members Kahlil Daniel, Kenita Miller, Sarita Nash, Drew Shade, LaDawn Taylor, and Ashley Ware.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



