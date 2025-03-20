Photos: Chisa Hutchinson's AMERIKIN Opens at Primary Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PRIMARY STAGES is presenting Amerikin, written by Chisa Hutchinson and directed by Jade King Carroll. Get a first look at opening night photos here!

Part of 59E59’s AMPLIFY Festival: Celebrating the work of Chisa Hutchinson, Amerikin will run at at 59E59’s Theater A through April 13, 2025. Primary Stages is the Resident Off Broadway Theater Company at 59E59 Theaters.



The cast of Amerikin will include Daniel Abeles, Molly Carden, Luke Robertson, Tobias Segal, Andrea Syglowski, Amber Reauchean Williams, and Victor Williams.



Amerikin will feature scenic design by Christopher Swader and Justin Swader (DIG), costume design by Jen Caprio (The Heart of Rock and Roll), lighting design by Carolina Ortiz (Good Night, Oscar), original music and sound design Lindsay Jones (Slave Play), and props supervision by Patricia Marjorie (Public Obscenities). Intimacy and Fight Direction is by Crista Marie Jackson (Between Riverside and Crazy), and Deborah Hecht (The Great Gatsby) is the Dialect and Voice Coach. Brillian Qi-Bell (Bees & Honey) will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Katie Cherven (Mary Jane) as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Karyn Casl, CSA.

In small-town Maryland, Jeff Browning resolves to give his newborn son every possible advantage – by joining a local white supremacist group. When his attempt to join is thwarted by some surprising ancestry test results, the line between “us” and “them” gets incredibly blurry. Jeff scrambles to maintain appearances, but his sanitized story starts to unravel when a prominent Black journalist and his daughter start asking questions.



Both bitterly funny and deeply compassionate, Amerikin explores the lengths we go to protect our own, the lies we tell ourselves, and the cost of division on us all.

