Photos: CROOKED CROSS at Mint Theater Company First Look

Mint Theater Company is presenting the American Premiere of Sally Carson’s Crooked Cross at Theatre Row for a limited run through November 1st. Get a first look at photos here!

Opening Night is set for Thursday October 9th. Mr. Bank directs. The cast features Samuel Adams, Liam Craig, Katie Firth, Jack Mastrianni, Gavin Michaels, Ben Millspaugh, Douglas Rees, Ella Stevens, and Jakob Winter. Ella Stevens replaces the previously announced Lily Ganser. The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (scenic design), Hunter Kaczorowski (costume design), Christian DeAngelis (lighting design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), Chris Fields (prop design), Joey Moro (projection design), Stephanie Klapper (casting director). and Amy Stoller (dramaturgy).

Sally Carson’s novel Crooked Cross, the basis for the Mint production of the American premiere, is featured in The New Yorker: "The Nineteen-Thirties Novel That’s Become a Surprise Hit in the U.K. Set in a small village in the Bavarian Alps, Sally Carson’s “Crooked Cross” presents an eerily familiar portrait of the rise of fascism," by Rebecca Mead. This Off-Broadway engagement begins Saturday September 20th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) for a limited run through November 1st. Opening Night is set for Thursday October 9th.

Crooked Cross draws us into the story of the Klugers, facing the economic and political challenges of life in a quaint village in the Bavarian mountainside between Christmas 1932 and June 1933. At the heart of the play is a family torn apart by conflicting loyalties. Lexa Kluger is engaged to Moritz Weissmann, a Jewish doctor. Lexa’s brothers, Helmy and Erich, are becoming increasingly involved with the Nazi party. We see the rise of fascism, but we also see the yearning for belonging that drives these young men into the darkness.



