Photos: CONGREGATION to Reopen at Perelman Performing Arts Center

Perelman Performing Arts Center will welcome the return of ES DEVLIN: CONGREGATION. World-renowned artist Es Devlin brought her acclaimed choral installation ES DEVLIN: CONGREGATION to PAC NYC earlier this fall for a limited run. It returns to PAC NYC on December 9 due to high demand.

Timed entry reservations are available on a Pay What You Pay basis. Entry time slots are available Wednesday through Sundays from late afternoon through evening.

Created in partnership with UK for UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, Devlin made large scale chalk and charcoal portraits of 50 Londoners who have experienced forced displacement from their homelands. Presented as a projection-mapped tiered sculpture, the work offers a luminous encounter with those who bring their gifts to a new country. The deep emotional depths of CONGREGATION allow audiences to experience how art can illuminate powerful human stories.

The work was co-authored by the portrait sitters – reflecting on their lives in London, as well as their journeys from more than 25 countries, including Syria, Sudan, Ukraine, and Afghanistan. To create it, Devlin carried out the first 45 minutes of the drawing session without any knowledge of her sitter/co-author. After 45 minutes the drawing paused while the co-author told Devlin their story, then the drawing resumed.

The accompanying soundscape is composed by Polyphonia. The sound installation features poetry by the Kinshasa born poet JJ Bola and extracts from Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. It culminates in a reworking of Anton Bruckner’s sacred motet Locus Iste (This Is The Place...), which fuses the voices of The London Bulgarian Choir, The South African Cultural Gospel Choir UK, Genesis Sixteen, and The Choir of King’s College London. The projected film sequence has been created in close collaboration with film maker Ruth Hogben and choreographer Botis Seva and features dancer Joshua Shanny Wynter.

