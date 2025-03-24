Photos: CLASS Original Regional Cast Reunites for New York Industry Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GOTO GOTO Studio in association with ﻿Jay Michaels Global Communications LLC will bring the original regional cast of CLASS to New York for an ﻿industry presentation aimed at generated interest for a future contract run Off-Broadway. Check out photos of the cast in action.

Ben Atkinson with Eliza Banaszak reprise their roles (seen here in the final dress prior to the New York trip). A mysterious young woman shows up in the studio of a prominent - yet jaded - acting teacher in NYC. Each armed with an agenda and an ego. Check out photos of the cast.

The limited engagement runs at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, New York City, on Wednesday, April 9 @ 1:30 and 5:00 p.m.



Photos Provided by GOTO GOTO Studios

