Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIA CLUB Opens At Atlantic Theater Company

Inspired by true events, the new musical Buena Vista Social ClubTM brings the iconic Grammy-winning album of pulsing Afro-Cuban music thrillingly to the stage.
Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere musical, Buena Vista Social Club ™ officially opened Off-Broadway on December 13th. See photos from opening night.
Buena Vista Social Club™ is written by Marco Ramirez, directed by Saheem Ali, and choreographed by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck. David Yazbeck leads the music team.
In 1950s Havana, a group of young musicians creates a sound that shakes the world of Cuban music – until the revolution changes everything. Forty years later, the band is brought back together to record the songs they left behind. With decades of heartbreak fueling every note, they unexpectedly go on to create the greatest-selling world music album of all time, immortalizing their songs and their legacy.
The international cast of Buena Vista Social ClubTM features Skizzo Arnedillo (Best Original Choreography Nominee Off-Broadway, A Class Act), Renesito Avich (Latin Grammy nominee), Natalie Venetia Belcon (Matilda), Angélica Beliard (Summer), Kenya Browne (Off-Broadway debut), Danaya Esperanza (Comedy of Errors), Carlos Falú (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Francisco J. González (Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”), Jared Machado (Off-Broadway debut), Héctor Juan Maisonet (On Your Feet!), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Marielys Molina (Motown), Julio Monge (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Leonardo Reyna (Off-Broadway debut), Mel Semé (Off-Broadway debut), Olly Sholotan (Peacock’s “Bel-Air”), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Whitney Museum’s Lacks Criticality), Nancy Ticotin (In The Heights), and Luis Vega (Tell Hector I Miss Him).
The band of Buena Vista Social ClubTM features music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director, orchestrations & arrangements by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, consultant Juan de Marcos, and musicians Javier Diaz, Román Diaz, Guido Gonzalez, Mauricio Herrera, Hery Paz, Gustavo Schartz, and Eddie Venegas.
Buena Vista Social ClubTM features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director, orchestrations & arrangements by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, consultant Juan de Marcos, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, props by Matt Carlin, dialects by Rosie Berrido, vocal coaching by Dawn-Elin Fraser, fights by Lisa Kopitsky, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting; Xavier Rubiano, CSA; Frankie Ramirez. Amanda Michaels serves as the Production Stage Manager.
Buena Vista Social Club ™ is now open at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production will run until January 21st, 2024.
Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster
