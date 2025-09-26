Photos: AND THEN THERE WERE NO MORE At La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



And Then We Were No More, a new play written by Tim Blake Nelson (The Public's Socrates, MCC Theater's The Grey Zone), currently playing at La MaMa (66 E. 4th Street), opens this Sunday, September 28. Check out new production photos below.

Directed by Mark Wing-Davey (The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest [Obie Award for Direction]; Caryl Churchill’s The Skriker), the off-Broadway production is produced by La MaMa and Carol Ostrow of Stop The Wind Theatricals.

In the not-too-distant future a lawyer is forced to represent a prisoner deemed ‘beyond rehabilitation’ and destined to perish in a newly developed machine designed to execute ‘without pain.’ The attorney must strive for justice in a system devoid of mercy.

The cast of And Then We Were No More features Elizabeth Marvel (Broadway: King Lear, Other Desert Cities; Long Day’s Journey Into Night; House of Cards; Homeland), Scott Shepherd (Ulysses, Bridge of Spies), Jennifer Mogbock (Half-God of Rainfall; Merry Wives), Henry Stram (Titanic, The Elephant Man), Elizabeth Yeoman (Airtime; The Children’s Hour), William Appiah (Fences; Hamlet), E.J. An (A Dream of Red Pavilions; Clubhouse), Kasey Connolly (Four Women Entering Paradise; FBI), and Craig Wesley Divino (London Assurance; Round Table).

And Then We Were No More features scenic design by David Meyer (A Sucker Emcee; Hedwig…), lighting design by Reza Behjat (English; Wish You Were Here), costume design by Marina Draghici (Tony® Award Winner – Fela!; Mother Courage), and sound design by Henry Nelson and Will Curry (Asleep In My Palm, the band Early Worm).

“I am honored to present my play with Carol Ostrow at La MaMa, a New York institution I have long admired for its willingness to stage challenging, boundary-pushing new works for the American theater," said playwright Tim Blake Nelson. “My favorite plays and productions provoke, in a smart but visceral way, tough conversations about the world in which we live. My hope is that New York audiences will find some of that in what we’re up to with this piece."

"When I read Tim's urgent and remarkable new play, I knew I wanted to bring this story to the stage, and La MaMa is the perfect partner and venue to do so,” said producer Carol Ostrow. “And Then We Were No More invites audiences to grapple with thorny questions we are often too afraid to ask. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Tim and the entire creative team on this prescient, thought-provoking work.”

And Then We Were No More plays La MaMa (66 E. 4th Street). Performances are Tuesday - Saturday evenings at 7PM, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. Tickets begin at $49.00 and are available now .

Photo Credit: Bronwen Sharp