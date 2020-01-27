Photo Flash: Take a Look at Production Photos of SISTER CALLING MY NAME at The Sheen Center

Blackfriars Repertory Theatre and the Storm Theatre present a new production of Buzz McLaughlin's Sister Calling My Name directed by Peter Dobbins (Ah, Wilderness!; The Rainmaker). Performances began on January 24 for a run through February 16 in the Black Box Theater at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street, NYC). Opening night is set for January 30 and this marks the play's New York premiere.

See photos below!

Sister Calling My Name is about a brother's reluctant reunion with his developmentally disabled sister who has become an extraordinary artist. When he discovers his sister's guardian, a nun, is a woman he knew from his past, the three are all thrown into an emotionally charged encounter that leaves them forever changed.

The play deals with issues of love, loss, faith, doubt, family, and redemption.

The cast of Sister Calling My Names features Susie Duecker (As You Like It; The 12 Dates of Christmas), John Marshall (The Imbible; Apple Seed) and Gillian Todd (The F; Orestes 2.0).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You