Photo Flash: Stars Of BE MORE CHILL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, WICKED Perform At Loveville Prom In Concert

Last night LOVEVILLE HIGH: A PROM IN NINE MUSICAL PODCASTS celebrated the release of the entire season with a "Loveville Prom - In Concert" at the York Theatre Company.

With book and lyrics by David Zellnik (Drama Desk nominated Yank!) and music by Eric Svejcar (Disney's Peter Pan Jr. with Zellnik), LOVEVILLE HIGH takes place on prom night in the fictional town of Loveville, Ohio. Each ten-minute episode tells a love story - new love, old love, romantic love, friend love, gay and straight, cis and genderqueer; each is a self-contained musical while also connecting with the other episodes to form a glimpse into the biggest night in the lives of one high school class.

The concert featured stars from the podcast and friends including Kathryn Allison (Disney's Aladdin), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple), Gabi Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Cha! nge (OBC), Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Peter Pan), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) as Kyle, Gizel Jiménez (Wicked, Drama Desk Nominated Outstanding Actress in a Musical for The Public's Miss You Like Hell), Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, First National Broadway Tour), Isaac Powell (Once on This Island), Conor Ryan* (Desperate Measures, New World Stages), and MiMi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers).

The podcast originally launched on January 7, 2019 and is downloadable on iTunes, Spotify, and all music sharing sites.

Photo Credit: Andrew Gerle





