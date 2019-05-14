Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of Signature Theatre's CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS

May. 14, 2019  

The Signature Theatre production of Curse of the Starving Class, by Sam Shepard and directed by Tony Award nominee Terry Kinney, runs to June, 2 2019 in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing SquareSignature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

The cast of Curse of the Starving Class includes Lizzy DeClement ("New Amsterdam") as Emma, Flora Diaz ("Gotham") as Sergeant Malcolm, Gilles Geary ("The I-Land") as Wesley, Esau Pritchett ("The Night Of") as Ellis, Andrew Rothenberg ("The Walking Dead") as Taylor, Maggie Siff ("Billions") as Ella, David Warshofsky (Taken) as Weston.

The play opened last night, May 13, and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Lindsey Augusta Mercer



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • The 5th Annual New York Indie Theatre One-minute Play Festival Comes To New Ohio Theatre
  • Occupy Verona Presents HENRY V: OCCUPY HARRY
  • Mark Brokaw, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, And Timothy Allen McDonald, Discuss Producing Theatre For An Ageless Audience
  • Photo Flash: Ensemble Studio Theatre Celebrates Its 50th Birthday
  • Jocelyn Bioh Named MCC's Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence
  • Vineyard Theatre Announces Initial Productions for 2019/2020 Season

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup