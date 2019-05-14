Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of Signature Theatre's CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS

The Signature Theatre production of Curse of the Starving Class, by Sam Shepard and directed by Tony Award nominee Terry Kinney, runs to June, 2 2019 in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing SquareSignature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

The cast of Curse of the Starving Class includes Lizzy DeClement ("New Amsterdam") as Emma, Flora Diaz ("Gotham") as Sergeant Malcolm, Gilles Geary ("The I-Land") as Wesley, Esau Pritchett ("The Night Of") as Ellis, Andrew Rothenberg ("The Walking Dead") as Taylor, Maggie Siff ("Billions") as Ella, David Warshofsky (Taken) as Weston.

The play opened last night, May 13, and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Lindsey Augusta Mercer





