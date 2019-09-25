Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of NYTW's RUNBOYRUN & IN OLD AGE

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) presents the New York Premiere of NYTW Usual Suspect Mfoniso Udofia's runboyrun, directed by Loretta Greco (The Story), and In Old Age, directed by Awoye Timpo (Good Grief). The two plays will be performed together as one evening of work. These two new chapters of Udofia's sweeping, nine-part saga, The Ufot Cycle, build on the 2017 productions of Sojourners and Her Portmanteau, celebrating the tenacious matriarch of a Nigerian family.

The cast for runboyrun features Karl Green (Eve's Song) as Boy, Chiké Johnson (A Time to Kill) as Disciple Ufot,Patrice Johnson (Mies Julie) as Abasiama Ufot, Adrianna K. Mitchell (Romeo and Juliet) as Sister, Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!) as Ben Gun, and Zenzi Williams (Lockdown) as Mother.

The cast for In Old Age includes Ron Canada (Network) as Azell Abernathy and Patrice Johnson as Abasiama.

runboyrun and In Old Age feature scenic design by Andrew Boyce (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development), costume design by Karen Perry (Jazz), lighting design by Oona Curley (Rinse, Repeat), sound design by David Van Tieghem(Burn This), and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas (Yours Unfaithfully). Jerome Butler (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind) will serve as dialect coach, Katherine Kovner (Crane This) will serve as dramaturg, with Caroline Englander(Sense and Sensibility) serving as Stage Manager.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton

Chiké Johnson





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You