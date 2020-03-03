Photo Flash: First Rehearsal of BETWEEN THE BARS at HERE Arts Center

Between The Bars, a new play by Lynn Clay Byrne , directed by Benjamin Viertel, will begin performances on March 23 in advance of its opening night on March 31 and will initially run through April 25 at HERE Arts Center ( 145 Sixth Avenue). Tickets are $44.50 - $59.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.BetweentheBarsPlay.com.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Inspired by true events and set within the confines of the jailhouse visit room, emotionally charged meetings between inmates and visitors expose the reality of our American jail system. We observe how the impact of incarceration diminishes any chance of success for inmates who have served their time. Between The Bars , follows five inmates and their loved ones, bringing to light critical systemic failures and questioning who belongs on which side of the bars.

The cast includes Juan Arturo (TV: "Blue Bloods"), Lindsay Brill (TV: "Happy!," "Ray Donovan"), Chad Carstarphen ( National Tour: In the Heights) , Akeil Davis (Film: Have a Seat) , Katie Mack (Regional: Cabaret) , and Christopher Mowod (Film: You're The Worst),





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You