Photo Flash: First Look at Vineyard's IS THIS A ROOM

Is This A Room originated with a limited run in January 2019 at The Kitchen in New York City. The Vineyard production will feature the complete cast from The Kitchen which includes Emily Davis (Seagull (Thinking of you)) as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell ("High Maintenance") as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson (The Vineyard's Middletown) as Agent Garrick, and TL Thompson (Straight White Men) as Agent Taylor.



A true story, still unfolding. June 3, 2017. A 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner (Davis) is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated, and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. Reality remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. The FBI transcript of her interrogation is the heart of Is This A Room, conceived as a play and directed by Obie Award-winner Tina Satter, in which an extraordinary human drama unfolds between the complex and witty Reality, and the agents who question her. As Reality's autonomy shrinks before her eyes, a simmering real-life thriller emerges, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.



The design team includes scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Since I Can Remember), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Undertaking), sound design by Lee Kinney ("Daddy") and Sanae Yamada, original music by Sanae Yamada (Moon Duo, Vive la Void), and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos (In The Green).



