Photo Flash: First Look at PARADISE LOST at Theatre Row

Jan. 22, 2020  

Written by award-winning playwright Tom Dulack (Incommunicado, Kennedy Center Prize for New American Drama; Road to Damascus) and directed by Michael Parva (Irena's Vow, Martin Luther on Trial), performances of PARADISE LOST begin on Wednesday, January 15, with opening night set for Wednesday, January 22, at Theatre Three at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) for a run through Sunday, February 23, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at www.FPAtheatre.com.

The cast for PARADISE LOST includes Robbie Simpson (Afterglow, "Dietland"), two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance), Mel Johnson Jr. (Kiss Me, Kate, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"), Tony Award nominee Lou Liberatore (God Shows Up, Burn This - Original Broadway Cast), David Andrew Macdonald (Rocky, "The Deuce") and Marina Shay (Shakespeare in Love - Cleveland Play House, Miss Julie).

The creative team for PARADISE LOST includes scenic design by Harry Feiner (The Traveling Lady), costume design by Sydney Maresca (The Lightning Thief), lighting design by Phil Monat (Fanny Hill), projection design by John Narun (Torch Song) and original music and sound design by Tony Award nominee John Gromada (A Man for All Seasons, The Trip to Bountiful). Arthur Atkinson will serve as production stage manager, with Laura Malseed as assistant stage manager. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting. Ken Denison is the Executive Producer. General Manager is Aruba Productions.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Robbie Simpson and Marina Shay

Robbie Simpson and Marina Shay

Marina Shay

Lou Liberatore and David Andrew Macdonald

David Andrew Macdonald and Mel Johnson Jr.

David Andrew Macdonald and Marina Shay

Lou Liberatore and David Andrew Macdonald

Alison Fraser, Lou Liberatore and David Andrew Macdonald



