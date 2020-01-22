Photo Flash: First Look at PARADISE LOST at Theatre Row

Written by award-winning playwright Tom Dulack (Incommunicado, Kennedy Center Prize for New American Drama; Road to Damascus) and directed by Michael Parva (Irena's Vow, Martin Luther on Trial), performances of PARADISE LOST begin on Wednesday, January 15, with opening night set for Wednesday, January 22, at Theatre Three at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) for a run through Sunday, February 23, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at www.FPAtheatre.com.

The cast for PARADISE LOST includes Robbie Simpson (Afterglow, "Dietland"), two-time Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance), Mel Johnson Jr. (Kiss Me, Kate, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"), Tony Award nominee Lou Liberatore (God Shows Up, Burn This - Original Broadway Cast), David Andrew Macdonald (Rocky, "The Deuce") and Marina Shay (Shakespeare in Love - Cleveland Play House, Miss Julie).





