Photo Flash: First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's THE HEADLANDS

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present the world premiere of The Headlands, a new play by Christopher Chen, directed by Knud Adams, which will begin performances Saturday, February 8 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, March 22 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, February 24.

See rehearsal photos below!

THE HEADLANDS will feature Laura Kai Chen, Edward Chin-Lyn, Mahira Kakkar, Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram, Johnny Wu, and Aaron Yoo.

In The Headlands, Henry (to be played by Aaron Yoo) is an amateur sleuth and true crime aficionado who sets out to solve the ultimate case: the unsolved murder of his father. Using his memories and the family stories he was told as a child growing up in San Francisco, Henry begins an investigation through a labyrinth of secrets and deceptions that leads him to question the sincerity of those closest to him. The Headlands is a contemporary noir that explores the stories we tell ourselves and the fallibility of the mind.





