Photo Flash: DANA H. Extends at Vineyard Theatre; Get a First Look!

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce that Dana H. will extend one week playing until Sunday, March 29. Dana H., by Lucas Hnath, adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters, began previews on February 11 with Deirdre O'Connell reprising the title role for the New York premiere direct from engagements at Center Theatre Group and The Goodman Theatre. Opening night for Dana H. is set for Tuesday, February 25.

In Dana H., Dana was a chaplain of a psych ward where she met a charismatic patient, an ex-convict searching for redemption. A harrowing true story, Dana was held captive with her life in this man's hands - trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified - for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House Part 2, Hillary And Clinton), "one of the freshest playwriting voices to emerge in the past five years" (The New York Times), this innovative work shatters the boundaries of the art form and our understanding of good and evil with the Los Angeles Times calling it "a profound contribution to the theater."



Dana H. is a co-production of Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group. Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, in June 2019 receiving two L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards including Best Playwright for an Original Play and Best Actress. The production opened at The Goodman's Owen Theatre, Chicago, in September 2019.



The design team includes scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and Steve Cuiffo serves as illusion and lip sync consultant.



Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

