Photo Flash: Check Out Rehearsal Photos From Roundabout's 72 MILES TO GO...

Click Here for More Articles on 72 MILES TO GO...

Roundabout Theatre Company will present the world premiere production of 72 Miles to Go... by Hilary Bettis, directed by Jo Bonney.

See rehearsal photos below!

The cast includes Tyler Alvarez as "Aaron," Jacqueline Guillén as "Eva," Bobby Moreno as "Christian," Maria Elena Ramirez as "Anita," and Triney Sandoval as "Billy."

72 Miles to Go... begins preview performances on Thursday, February 13 and opens officially on Tuesday, March 10. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You