Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC
The updated VOYEUR features new performers, new scenes, new stops, and new surprises along the way.
Bated Breath Theatre Company is presenting VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC through April 3, 2021. As of March 6, the company began performing a new "Spring 2021 Edition" of the show that guides audiences along a new route ending at Greenwich House. The updated VOYEUR also features new performers, new scenes, new stops, and new surprises along the way.
Check out photos below!
VOYEUR is an open air, immersive theatrical experience that guides an intimate eight-person audience through the dreams of iconic artist Toulouse-Lautrec as he recalls his final absinthe-laced years living and working in Montmartre. It is a unique blend of theater, dance, art, walking tour, live music and puppetry. The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting for VOYEUR as live accompaniment collides with the city's soundscape, transporting attendees into the bohemian world of 1899 Paris.
For more information visit: https://www.batedbreaththeatre.org/
Photo credit: Hunter Canning
Ever Chavez
Josh McWhortor
Adam Lawrence and Clint Hromsco
Adam Lawrence and Natasha Frater
JoAnna Geffert and Jacqueline Shoda-Iwasaki
Josh McWhortor and Annika Rudolph
Josh McWhortor and Annika Rudolph