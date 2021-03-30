Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC

The updated VOYEUR features new performers, new scenes, new stops, and new surprises along the way.

Mar. 30, 2021  

Bated Breath Theatre Company is presenting VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC through April 3, 2021. As of March 6, the company began performing a new "Spring 2021 Edition" of the show that guides audiences along a new route ending at Greenwich House. The updated VOYEUR also features new performers, new scenes, new stops, and new surprises along the way.

Check out photos below!

VOYEUR is an open air, immersive theatrical experience that guides an intimate eight-person audience through the dreams of iconic artist Toulouse-Lautrec as he recalls his final absinthe-laced years living and working in Montmartre. It is a unique blend of theater, dance, art, walking tour, live music and puppetry. The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting for VOYEUR as live accompaniment collides with the city's soundscape, transporting attendees into the bohemian world of 1899 Paris.

For more information visit: https://www.batedbreaththeatre.org/

Photo credit: Hunter Canning

Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC
Ever Chavez

Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC
Josh McWhortor

Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC
Katherine Winter

Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC
Adam Lawrence and Clint Hromsco

Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC
Adam Lawrence and Natasha Frater

Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC
Adam Lawrence and Natasha Frater

Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC
JoAnna Geffert and Jacqueline Shoda-Iwasaki

Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC
Josh McWhortor and Annika Rudolph

Photos: Check Out New Production Shots of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC
Josh McWhortor and Annika Rudolph


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Mug
I Have Rehearsal Phone Case
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
Abingdon Theatre Companys Around The Table Reading Series Continues With THE INFERNO Photo

Abingdon Theatre Company's Around The Table Reading Series Continues With THE INFERNO

Dixon Place Announces In-Person and Online Puppetry Premiere of MINE Photo

Dixon Place Announces In-Person and Online Puppetry Premiere of MINE

LISTEN: Ensemble Studio Theatre Launches YOUNGBLOOD MONDAY LUNCH Short Play Podcast Photo

LISTEN: Ensemble Studio Theatre Launches YOUNGBLOOD MONDAY LUNCH Short Play Podcast

LISTEN: Bryce Charles, Corey Jones and More Star in One Million Musicals THE GOOD SHIP ANT Photo

LISTEN: Bryce Charles, Corey Jones and More Star in One Million Musicals' THE GOOD SHIP ANTIPHONY


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Bard SummerScape Returns Summer 2021
  • Capital Repertory Theater Completes $14 Million Renovation Project
  • Bad Behavior Lab Gives a Voice to Artists Silenced During the Pandemic