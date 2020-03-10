Photo Flash: Check Out New Production Images of Len Cariou and David Lansbury in HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND

Harry Townsend's Last Stand, a new play written by George Eastman (The Snow Job; Bitter Exchange) and directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss and What I Wore; Handle With Care) currently stars Tony® Award winner Len Cariou and David Lansbury (Broadway: War Horse, Hedda Gabler, The Heidi Chronicles; Michael Clayton; "Oz" on HBO). The play has been extended until April 5th.

Check out photos below!

Harry Townsend's Last Stand plays at New York City Center Stage II (131 W. 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues), and is produced by Dennis Grimaldi (A Gentlemen's Guide...; Love Letters, Angels in America, Other People's Money).

Meet Harry Townsend, an incurable romantic and irascible charmer whose sharp mind and dry wit is at the center of this new comedy. As his prodigal son Alan returns home, the visit raises the complexities of their relationship, placing father and son at odds. Harry Townsend's Last Stand is a must-see new play about the inescapable ups and downs of family.





