BroadwayCon
Photo Coverage: Richie Ridge Interviews The Next Generation of Major Playwrights at BroadwayCon

Article Pixel Jan. 27, 2020  

BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge interviewed 'The Next Generation of Major Playwrights' at this weekend's BroadwayCon 2020!

The panel featured Ming Peiffer, Bess Wohl, and Donja R. Love, with Ridge moderating.

Check out photos from the panel below!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows gathered at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 featured panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ming Peiffer, Richie Ridge, Donja R. Love and Bess Wohl

Richie Ridge

Richie Ridge, Ming Peiffer, Donja R. Love and Bess Wohl

Richie Ridge

Richie Ridge

Bess Wohl

Richie Ridge and Ming Peiffer

Donja R. Love

Ming Peiffer, Donja R. Love and Bess Wohl

Ming Peiffer

Bess Wohl

Donja R. Love




