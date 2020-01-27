Photo Coverage: Richie Ridge Interviews The Next Generation of Major Playwrights at BroadwayCon

BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge interviewed 'The Next Generation of Major Playwrights' at this weekend's BroadwayCon 2020!

The panel featured Ming Peiffer, Bess Wohl, and Donja R. Love, with Ridge moderating.

Check out photos from the panel below!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows gathered at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 featured panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Ming Peiffer, Richie Ridge, Donja R. Love and Bess Wohl



Richie Ridge



Richie Ridge, Ming Peiffer, Donja R. Love and Bess Wohl



Richie Ridge



Richie Ridge



Bess Wohl



Richie Ridge and Ming Peiffer



Donja R. Love



Ming Peiffer, Donja R. Love and Bess Wohl



Ming Peiffer



Bess Wohl



Donja R. Love