Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of WE'RE ONLY ALIVE... at the Public!

Jun. 28, 2019  

The New York premiere of WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME, written and performed by David Cale, with music co-written by Matthew Dean Marsh, and directed by Robert Falls, runs through Sunday, July 14.

WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME stars playwright David Cale as himself, and is accompanied by a six-piece orchestra featuringMatthew Dean Marsh (Piano), Josh Henderson (Viola), Tomina Parvanova (Harp), Jessica Wang (Cello), John Blevins (Trumpet), and Tyler Hseih (Clarinet).

Growing up, writer/performer David Cale escaped his parents' fraught marriage by singing in his bedroom and tending to birds in his backyard animal hospital. Lush songs, featuring a six-piece orchestra, and an intimate portrait of his mother unite in Cale's vivid musical memoir of hope, family, and transcendence. Cale returns to The Public after appearing in Deep in a Dream of You and The Total Bent.

WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME features scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Paul Marlow, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, and composition/music direction by Matthew Dean Marsh.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broksi

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

Paul Marlow, Jennifer Tipton

Paul Marlow, Jennifer Tipton

Josh Cockream, Conrad Ricamora

Josh Cockream, Conrad Ricamora

Mark Lerner, Heidi Rodewald

Mark Lerner, Heidi Rodewald

Jay O. Sanders, Arian Moayed

Jay O. Sanders, Arian Moayed

Blair Brown

Blair Brown

Josh Hamilton

Josh Hamilton

Emily Simoness, Michael Chernus

Emily Simoness, Michael Chernus

Tyler Hsieh, Josh Henderson, Jessica Wang, John Blevins, Tomina Parvanova

Matthew Dean Marsh, David Cale, Robert Falls

Matthew Dean Marsh, David Cale, Robert Falls

Josh Henderson, Tyler Hsieh, John Blevins, Jessica Wang, David Cale, Tomina Parvanova, Matthew Dean Marsh

David Cale, Matthew Dean Marsh

David Cale, Matthew Dean Marsh

Oskar Eustis, David Cale, Matthew Dean Marsh, Robert Falls

David Cale

David Cale

Matthew Dean Marsh

Matthew Dean Marsh

Oskar Eustis, Laurie Eustis

Laurie Eustis, David Cale, Ari Graynor

Laurie Eustis, David Cale, Ari Graynor

Taylor Mac

Taylor Mac



