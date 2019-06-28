Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of WE'RE ONLY ALIVE... at the Public!

The New York premiere of WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME, written and performed by David Cale, with music co-written by Matthew Dean Marsh, and directed by Robert Falls, runs through Sunday, July 14.

WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME stars playwright David Cale as himself, and is accompanied by a six-piece orchestra featuringMatthew Dean Marsh (Piano), Josh Henderson (Viola), Tomina Parvanova (Harp), Jessica Wang (Cello), John Blevins (Trumpet), and Tyler Hseih (Clarinet).

Growing up, writer/performer David Cale escaped his parents' fraught marriage by singing in his bedroom and tending to birds in his backyard animal hospital. Lush songs, featuring a six-piece orchestra, and an intimate portrait of his mother unite in Cale's vivid musical memoir of hope, family, and transcendence. Cale returns to The Public after appearing in Deep in a Dream of You and The Total Bent.

WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME features scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Paul Marlow, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, and composition/music direction by Matthew Dean Marsh.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broksi



Jelani Alladin



Jelani Alladin



Paul Marlow, Jennifer Tipton



Paul Marlow, Jennifer Tipton



Josh Cockream, Conrad Ricamora



Josh Cockream, Conrad Ricamora



Mark Lerner, Heidi Rodewald



Mark Lerner, Heidi Rodewald



Jay O. Sanders, Arian Moayed



Jay O. Sanders, Arian Moayed



Blair Brown



Blair Brown



Josh Hamilton



Josh Hamilton



Emily Simoness, Michael Chernus



Emily Simoness, Michael Chernus



Tyler Hsieh, Josh Henderson, Jessica Wang, John Blevins, Tomina Parvanova



Matthew Dean Marsh, David Cale, Robert Falls



Matthew Dean Marsh, David Cale, Robert Falls



Josh Henderson, Tyler Hsieh, John Blevins, Jessica Wang, David Cale, Tomina Parvanova, Matthew Dean Marsh



David Cale, Matthew Dean Marsh



David Cale, Matthew Dean Marsh



Oskar Eustis, David Cale, Matthew Dean Marsh, Robert Falls



David Cale



David Cale



Matthew Dean Marsh



Matthew Dean Marsh



Oskar Eustis, Laurie Eustis



Laurie Eustis, David Cale, Ari Graynor



Laurie Eustis, David Cale, Ari Graynor



Taylor Mac



Taylor Mac