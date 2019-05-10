Peter Francis James, Cara Ricketts And More Will Star In The Acting Company's Reading Of WAIT UNTIL DARK

The Acting Company (Founded by John Houseman and Margot Harley; Ian Belknap, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Executive Director) announced casting today for the second reading in the 23rd John McDonald Salon Reading Series, Frederick Knott's classic thriller Wait Until Dark. The reading will take place on Monday, May 20 at 7 PM at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons (416 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY). Tickets are available now online at www.theactingcompany.org.

Directed by Robert O'Hara (Slave Play), the cast of Wait Until Dark will feature Drama Desk Award winner Peter Francis James (Hillary and Clinton) as Harry Roat, Jr., Cara Ricketts (Time and the Conways) as Susan Hendrix, Keith Randolph Smith (Jitney) as Sgt. Carlino, C.J. Wilson (Manchester by the Sea) as Mike Talman, J.D. Mollison (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation) as Sam Hendrix, and Julia McDermott as Gloria. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

In Knott's suspenseful drama, Susan, a blind woman, lives with her husband Sam in Greenwich Village. While away on business, Sam unknowingly smuggles a peculiar doll into the States. When it goes missing, a woman is murdered, and Susan is tangled up with a ruthless con man in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

The John McDonald Salon Reading Series will continue with Jessica Swale's Olivier Award-winning comedy Nell Gwynn on June 24 at the Mainstage Theater at Playwrights Horizons. Remaining titles will include Nambi E. Kelley's Jazz, from the novel by Toni Morrison, on August 6, and an original evening of collected letters curated by Dakin Matthews and Devin Brain, Letters from Prison, on August 13, both playing at the Duke on 42nd Street, 229 W. 42nd Street.

The Acting Company's 2019 repertory season will include the New York premiere of NATIVE SON, adapted from Richard Wright's book by Nambi Kelly and directed by Seret Scott, and William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE, directed by Janet Zarish, performing in rotating repertory July 14 through August 24 at The Duke on 42nd Street.

Single tickets for the Reading Series are on sale now, priced from $15-$35 for general admission seating, available online at www.theactingcompany.org, or by phone at 212-258-3111.

Subscriptions for the 2019 The Acting Company repertory productions and salon series are also on sale now. Standard packages are priced from $40-$215. Premium subscriptions including opening night performances, special events, and reserved salon reading seating are also available.

The John McDonald Salon Series presents works that are thematically linked to the repertory season, rarely produced, or offer a first opportunity to see new plays and works being considered for future production. Reading casts feature a range of veteran Acting Company alumni and Broadway luminaries led by some of the theater's most celebrated directors. Recent highlights include Present Laughter, starring Kevin Kline in a precursor to his Tony Award-winning Broadway run, and Marcus Gardley's The House That Will Not Stand, seen subsequently in an Audelco Award-winning run at New York Theater Workshop featuring most of the same cast.

The Acting Company's 2019 season is made possible is part by the National Endowment for the Arts' Art Works Program, the National Endowment for the Arts' Shakespeare in American Communities Program, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Foundation support is provided by the Harold & Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, the Shubert Foundation, the Morris & Alma Schapiro Fund, the Howard Gilman Foundation, the Rona Jaffe Foundation, the Axe-Houghton Foundation, the Howard Bayne Fund, Renascence Fund at Rockefeller Philanthropic Advisors, Actor's Equity Foundation, the Susan and Russell Holdstein Foundation, Lucille Lortel Foundation, Dorothy Strelsin Foundation, Dorothea Leonhardt Foundation, and Marquis George MacDonald Foundation.





