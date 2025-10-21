Performance Added for HIDE at United Solo Festival Following Sold-Out Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After its October 31 opening sold out, a second performance of HIDE has been added for Thursday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre Row as part of the United Solo Festival in New York City.

Written and performed by Jeffrey Doornbos, a longtime member of the internationally acclaimed Blue Man Group, HIDE marks the artist’s playwriting debut. The production is directed by Dani Davis, an Emmy Award-winning writer, Tony-nominated Broadway producer, and acclaimed theatre and film director/choreographer.

First introduced this summer at The Wingéd Monkeys Pieces Project in Hudson, NY—founded by actor/director Shae D’Lyn—HIDE now arrives in New York with a newly expanded staging. The 35-minute solo piece asks: What does it cost to speak out when your community stays silent?

Set in a small Midwestern town, HIDE follows a parishioner who locks his congregation inside their church to protest its treatment of undocumented members—only to confront the limits of his own faith and identity.

Doornbos, whose work with Blue Man Group has spanned decades, brings a uniquely physical sensibility to the piece, merging theatrical storytelling with the precision and rhythm that have defined his career.