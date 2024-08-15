Parisian Musical ELYA'S DREAM To Host Open Rehearsal On Governors Island

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Saturday, August 17, at 5:00 p.m., performers and art enthusiasts are invited to preview the long-awaited return of the Award-Winning Afro'Dance musical "Elya's Dream" in an interactive open rehearsal at Colonel's Row on Governors Island. Attendees will witness the raw, creative energy behind the production as the talented cast and crew breathe life into an excerpt of the story!

"Elya's Dream" returns after 12 years for its U.S. debut with added themes of pursuing the "American Dream" into Elya's story. The project began production in 2008 and last saw the stage in 2012 in Paris. The open rehearsal is more than just a performance-it's an interactive experience where your feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the final production.

Event admission is donation-based, making it accessible to all patrons who wish to be part of this exciting journey. Proceeds directly fuel the ongoing development of "Elya's Dream" and bring this Afro'Dance musical vision to full fruition.

"Elya's Dream" is not just returning-it's evolving, with the help of an audience eager to engage with and influence the creative process. This open rehearsal is a unique invitation to become part of the story on stage, blending Afro-dance, storytelling, and cultural expression in an unforgettable performance.

RSVP Today: Eventbrite Link

Comments