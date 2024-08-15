News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Parisian Musical ELYA'S DREAM To Host Open Rehearsal On Governors Island

"Elya's Dream" returns after 12 years for its U.S. debut with added themes of pursuing the "American Dream" into Elya's story.

By: Aug. 15, 2024
Parisian Musical ELYA'S DREAM To Host Open Rehearsal On Governors Island Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

This Saturday, August 17, at 5:00 p.m., performers and art enthusiasts are invited to preview the long-awaited return of the Award-Winning Afro'Dance musical "Elya's Dream" in an interactive open rehearsal at Colonel's Row on Governors Island. Attendees will witness the raw, creative energy behind the production as the talented cast and crew breathe life into an excerpt of the story!

LATEST NEWS

Parisian Musical ELYA'S DREAM To Host Open Rehearsal On Governors Island
KILLING AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE Returns To The Merchant's House Museum This Fall
Riley Elton McCarthy's IVORIES To Play Return Engagement At The Tank In September
Gingold Theatrical Group To Present Bernard Shaw's THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE

"Elya's Dream" returns after 12 years for its U.S. debut with added themes of pursuing the "American Dream" into Elya's story. The project began production in 2008 and last saw the stage in 2012 in Paris. The open rehearsal is more than just a performance-it's an interactive experience where your feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the final production.

Event admission is donation-based, making it accessible to all patrons who wish to be part of this exciting journey. Proceeds directly fuel the ongoing development of "Elya's Dream" and bring this Afro'Dance musical vision to full fruition.

"Elya's Dream" is not just returning-it's evolving, with the help of an audience eager to engage with and influence the creative process. This open rehearsal is a unique invitation to become part of the story on stage, blending Afro-dance, storytelling, and cultural expression in an unforgettable performance.

RSVP Today: Eventbrite Link



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos