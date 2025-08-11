PROTECT THE PROTECTORS to be Presented by Kitchen Sink

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kitchen Sink Theatre Company, with producing partners Clara Livingston and Elena Freck, will present a fully staged production of the new play “Protect the Protectors” running from September 11th to September 14th. “Protect the Protectors” is written by Elena Freck (WalkOver), directed by Clara Livingston and stage managed by Gab Cain (Lippy). The show stars Jules Talbot (John Proctor is the Villain), Shannon Horsey (13 Nights in the Woods Somewhere North of Lake Michigan), Sammi Stone (Drunk Shakespeare!), and KC Connors (The Beast in Me). This show features scenic and props design by Tierney Brennan (Something Rotten) Sound Design by Mellie Way (Lobster), Media Design by Lauren Serafica (PRISONCORE!), Intimacy Coordination by Max Mooney (The Wild Project), Lighting Design by Elizabeth Redding (Hand in Hand), Projection Design by Zee Hanna (AMA), and Costume Design by Dianela Gil (The Wolves).This will be the play’s first full premiere, following a staged reading at The Tank in November of last year.

Five years from now, in the Raleigh offices of defense contractor Boykin Dean, Millie and Francine are training computers to do…something. That something is very important for protecting our protectors, our boys (oh, sorry, our ‘people’) abroad who fight for our freedom. Their families are proud. Their security clearance is low. Their supervisor Mrs. Buckley is the girlboss to end all girlbosses. When new coworker Loretta Lee and her direct ties to the military disrupts the peaceful duo, Millie must muddle through ethical questions about the true nature of her work amidst a budding secret romance.

Funding for “Protect the Protectors” has been made possible by The Puffin Foundation, Ltd. Additional support is provided by A Blade of Grass Field Funds. Lead season support for Kitchen Sink Theatre Company is from The Richenthal Foundation.

“Protect the Protectors” is set to take place at Brooklyn Art Haus in Brooklyn, NY running from September 11 to 14th. Brooklyn Art Haus is located at 24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, New York. Tickets are $25.