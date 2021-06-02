PRIVATE REELS: FROM THE LCT ARCHIVES Continues With MARYS SEACOLE

PRIVATE REELS: FROM THE LCT ARCHIVES, streamed recordings of LCT productions in their entirety, will continue on Thursday, June 10 with the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 2019 world premiere production of MARYS SEACOLE by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview), directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

MARYS SEACOLE will stream for free beginning Thursday, June 10 at 7pm through Sunday, July 4 on Broadway On Demand. To register, visit www.LCT.org.

In MARYS SEACOLE, Mary is an ambitious Jamaican woman determined to live a grand life; her adventures take her across oceans and eras, from a battlefield of the Crimean War to a contemporary nursing home, and many times and places in between. MARYS SEACOLE is an exploration of what it means to be a woman who is paid to care. The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production opened at the Claire Tow Theater on February 25, 2019 with a cast that included Gabby Beans, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marceline Hugot, Karen Kandel, Ismenia Mendes and Lucy Taylor.

MARYS SEACOLE went on to enjoy an extended run with playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury and director Lileana Blain-Cruz winning a Special Citation Obie Award for their work. Quincy Tyler Bernstine won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play for her performance as Mary as well as an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence.

PRIVATE REELS: FROM THE LCT ARCHIVES allows audiences the opportunity to experience past, award-winning LCT productions in full. Recorded during a performance with the resulting excerpts used for promotional purposes, it was never intended that the productions would be shown in their entirety. The newly edited footage of the full performances (filmed and edited by Frank Basile/Fresh Produce Productions NYC) will give viewers the opportunity to revisit or discover these LCT shows.

Next up in the PRIVATE REELS: FROM THE LCT ARCHIVES streams is the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater production of THE WOLVES, by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, dates to be announced.

PRIVATE REELS: FROM THE LCT ARCHIVES is made possible in partnership with Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE.