PRINCE F****T Extends for a Third and Final Time Off-Broadway

A third and final extension has been revealed for Jordan Tannahill’s hit play Prince Faggot, now running through December 13 in Seaview’s new Off-Broadway home. Directed by OBIE Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Prince Faggot transferred to Studio Seaview in September following its sold-out, three-times extended, critically acclaimed run at Playwrights Horizons, in a co-production with Soho Rep.

The year is 2032. Charles is still king, and the first openly gay heir to the British throne is coming home. What unfolds is a gloriously profane and surprisingly tender love story-one that dismantles decorum and deconstructs theatrical convention in favor of something messier, braver, and defiantly alive. See what the critics had to say about the productiion HERE!

Equal parts delicate and audacious, Prince Faggot is a dazzling, witty, and boundlessly inventive fantasia of royal expectation and queer self-invention that reminds us that our truest duty isn't to legacy or lineage, but to the raw, reckless act of living freely.

Prince Faggot is Tannahill’s Off-Broadway debut—a continuation of a writing career (as both a celebrated novelist and, per Libération, “the enfant terrible of Canadian Theatre”) restructuring power through queerness and queer sex. Chowdhury’s 2023 Public Obscenities (commissioned and produced by Soho Rep) went on to win the writer/director an OBIE Award and was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

All original performers return, playing themselves as an ensemble of actors, gathering to recast themselves as royals and those caught in their orbit. In his New York Times review, Jesse Green further wrote that “Chowdhury’s staging is as lucid as an oratorio. He perfectly sets up each actor for bravura solos that make their group scenes feel lushly choral,” and further commended the six actors as “all exceptionally good in multiple roles.”

The ensemble cast features OBIE Award winner Rachel Crowl as Performer 3, Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman as Performer 2, six-time OBIE Award winner David Greenspan as Performer 5, Mihir Kumar as Performer 1, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea as Performer 6, and N’yomi Allure Stewart as Performer 4. Understudies include Keshav Moodliar as u/s Performer 1, Allen Gilmore as u/s Performer 2, u/s Performer 5, Rory Greenwood as u/s Performer 6, and Arewà Basit as u/s Performer 3, u/s Performer 4.