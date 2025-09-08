PRINCE FAGGOT Announces $30 First Performance at Studio Seaview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producers bb², Seaview, LD Entertainment, Playwrights Horizons, and Soho Rep have announced a surprise $30 first performance of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot at Studio Seaview (305 W. 43rd St).

Directed by OBIE Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Shayok Misha Chowdhury, the production begins its six-week limited engagement September 10–October 26, 2025. A limited number of $30 tickets for the September 10 performance will be available in person at the box office from 12–2pm on the day of the show.

Fresh from its sold-out, critically acclaimed run at Playwrights Horizons co-produced with Soho Rep, Prince Faggot imagines six queer and trans performers recasting themselves as royals in a theatrical experiment that becomes a profane and tender love story.

The ensemble cast features Rachel Crowl, K. Todd Freeman, David Greenspan, Mihir Kumar, John McCrea, and N’yomi Allure Stewart. Tyrone Mitchell Henderson appears as Performer 2 through September 26, when Freeman returns from directing Mr. Wolf at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

The creative team includes David Zinn (scenic design), Montana Levi Blanco (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Lee Kinney (sound design and original music), Cookie Jordan (wigs and hair), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturg), UnkleDave’s Fight-House (intimacy direction), Paul Rubin (aerial effects), and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer, Lisa Donadio, and Taylor Williams, CSA.

Ticketing

Tickets are $69–199 and available at PrinceFaggot.com.

– $30 first-performance tickets available September 10 (12–2pm at the box office).

– $45 rush tickets available beginning September 11 via TodayTix.

Phone-Free Performances

Prince Faggot is a phone-free experience. All devices will be secured in Yondr pouches upon arrival to create a safe, respectful environment for artists and audiences.

Age Recommendation

Recommended for ages 18+. The production contains nudity, sexual content, mature themes, and stage effects including haze, smoke, and strobe lighting.