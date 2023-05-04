PRIMARY TRUST Begins Previews Tonight At Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre

Featuring Eric Berryman, William Jackson Harper, April Matthis, Jay O. Sanders, and Luke Wygodny.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Video: Lilli Cooper, Raul Esparza And More Lead OLIVER! at New York City Center Photo 1 Video: Lilli Cooper, Raul Esparza And More Lead OLIVER! at New York City Center
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center Photo 2 Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center
Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations Photo 4 Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations

Primary Trust

Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams begins previews tonight, May 4. Primary Trust features Eric Berryman as "Bert," Emmy winner William Jackson Harper as "Kenneth," Obie winner April Matthis as "Wally's Waiter & others," Jay O. Sanders as "Clay & others," and Luke Wygodny as "musician."

Primary Trust opens officially on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, July 10, 2023.

William Jackson Harper ("The Resort") returns to the stage as Kenneth, a 36-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais with his best friend Bert at a local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth is encouraged by a quirky waiter, played by Obie Award winner April Matthis (Toni Stone), to face a world he's long avoided - with transformative and even comical results. Directed by Knud Adams, Eboni Booth's Primary Trust is a touching and inventive world-premiere play about new beginnings, old friends, and seeing the world for the first time.

An Emmy Award nominee for "The Good Place," Harper was last seen on stage in 2017 in Zoe Kazan's After the Blast opposite Cristin Milioti. Matthis returns to Roundabout following her Obie Award-winning turn in Toni Stone; she made her Broadway debut in The Piano Lesson in the fall.

The creative team for Primary Trust includes: Marsha Ginsberg (Sets), Qween Jean (Costumes), Isabella Byrd (Lighting), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound), Luke Wygodny (Original Music), and Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design).

Primary Trust will play Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30PM with Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.




RELATED STORIES

Eric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST Photo
Eric Berryman and Jay O. Sanders Complete the Cast of PRIMARY TRUST

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of Primary Trust by playwright Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!


More Hot Stories For You

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 To Present World Premiere Of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANSUntitled Theater Company No. 61 To Present World Premiere Of THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS
PRIMARY TRUST Begins Previews Tonight At Roundabout's Laura Pels TheatrePRIMARY TRUST Begins Previews Tonight At Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre
Players Theatre Reveals 12th Annual NYC Short Play Festival ParticipantsPlayers Theatre Reveals 12th Annual NYC Short Play Festival Participants
The Civilians to Present FANTASTIC FLOPS AND FIASCOS This MonthThe Civilians to Present FANTASTIC FLOPS AND FIASCOS This Month

Videos

Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR Video Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer! Video
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer!
BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight Video
BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU