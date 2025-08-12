PREDICTOR, New Play About The Woman Who Invented The Home Pregnancy Test, To Have NY Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brian Nitzkin will present the New York Premiere of Predictor, written by Jennifer Blackmer and directed by Alex Keegan at The AMT Theater, December 6-January 18.

Before Roe. Before Plan B. Before women had a voice in their own reproductive health - there was Meg Crane. Predictor tells the little-known true story of the woman who invented the first home pregnancy test and the uphill battle she faced to bring it to market. With sharp wit and emotional depth, this inspiring new play shines a light on a quiet revolutionary whose invention changed millions of lives - and asks what it means to take control of your future.

"I am deeply grateful to Jen for bringing my story to life on the stage," said Meg Crane. "She has masterfully captured the reality of a young woman striving to advance an idea in a male-dominated corporate environment - an idea that promised immense benefits for women's health and autonomy. The play powerfully illustrates how, in many respects, we haven't moved far beyond the challenges women faced in the 1960s. Thanks Jen for telling my story in a way that is fast-moving, funny, and true."

"Predictor is more than a play-it's a shared experience that sparks conversation, connection, and reflection," said playwright Jennifer Blackmer. "Watching Meg Crane's story unfold live on stage reminds me how easily women's voices can be erased-and how powerful it is when they're heard. Bringing this story to New York, where Meg lived, loved, and fought to make change, feels like a homecoming. In a time when hard-won rights are being rolled back, Predictor is a hopeful, urgent reminder that persistence, truth, and community still matter-and that women are capable of extraordinary things."

"Now is the perfect time to bring Predictor to New York because its themes-women's autonomy, scientific innovation, and the fight for recognition-are more urgent than ever," said Producer Brian Nitzkin. "As we continue to confront questions of who controls women's bodies and whose voices get heard, Predictor offers not only a powerful piece of theatre, but a necessary conversation. This is the kind of story that belongs on a New York stage right now."

Jennifer Blackmer

(Playwright) is the 2015 PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theatre Award winner for Emerging American Playwright, and serves as Professor of Theatre at Ball State University. Her plays have been produced off-Broadway and across the country, and include Human Terrain, Unraveled, Margaret Atwood's Alias Grace (Joseph Jefferson award for Best Adaptation), Delicate Particle Logic, Borrowed Babies, Predictor, and I Carry Your Heart With Me, which was recognized by the American Theatre Critics Association/Harold and Mimi Steinberg Foundation with a Citation as one of the best new American plays of 2024. Jennifer's screenplay for Human Terrain won the prestigious Alfred P. Sloan Foundation award through the Tribeca Film Institute, and was also a finalist for the Sundance Film Institute Sloan Prize. Jennifer's writing has been short-listed for the Princess Grace Award and the Shakespeare's Sister Fellowship, and has been developed by Seven Devils, Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Nashville Repertory Theatre, The Playwrights' Center, The Lark and Activate Midwest. Jennifer is a resident playwright for Chicago's Broken Nose Theatre and Third Avenue Playworks in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

(Director) is a director of new work, adaptations, and devised pieces. Her recent directing includes the world premieres of Dilaria by Julia Randall (DR2) and Manning by Benjamin Benne (Portland Stage); productions of Maiden Voyage by Cayenne Douglass (The Flea), Birds of North America by Anna Ouyang Moench (Chester Theatre), and Affinity co-adapted with Ryan Adelsheim from Sarah Waters' novel (Yale Drama); and new work in development with The New Group, Primary Stages, Ars Nova ANT Fest, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and NYTW Adelphi Residency. She's a member of the 2024-2026 WP Lab, a New Georges Affiliated Artist, and on faculty at Wesleyan University. Alum: The Drama League FutureNOW Directing Fellowship, Rattlestick Directing Fellowship, Roundabout Directors Group, The Civilians R&D Group, Lincoln Center Directors Lab, Williamstown Directing Corps. MFA: Yale Drama. www.alex-keegan.com