PLATONIC ROMANCE DANCE By B. Michael Peterson To Be Presented At Chain Theatre

Platonic Romance Dance, a new one-act play written and directed by B. Michael Peterson, is being presented in New York at Chain Theatre, performed by Jay Lucas Chacon and Taylor Brandon, with sound design by Aaron Gutterman.

The play centers on Papa Bear and Wolfie, two gay men who have recently become close friends. Though both are in relationships, each has quietly developed deeper feelings for the other—feelings they have never acknowledged aloud.

Set during a conversation in Central Park, the play follows the pair as they confront those emotions and examine how to preserve their friendship with honesty, respect, and care.

The piece concludes with a choreographed dance that symbolizes boundaries, trust, and a form of companionship rooted in mutual understanding rather than romance.

Peterson’s script focuses on an often underrepresented subject in contemporary theatre: the complexities of platonic friendships between gay men and the emotional nuance that can exist alongside attraction. The production emphasizes communication, restraint, and the possibility of enduring connection without crossing romantic lines.

Platonic Romance Dance is performed live and is also available via livestream. Tickets may be purchased online under Program #27 using the discount code ROMANCE26.