PIMCOMEDY The Musical Debuts BASQUIAT

PimComedy the Musical presents: Basquiat. An art show installation featuring the interpretation of Basquiat. An Off Broadway show . Playing at the Actors Temple Theater, 8 pm on Saturday March 12. Performed by Pimcomedy .

A story of over dosing on drugs. Taking in too much K and dying. Seeing the Spiritual realms , and surviving. Seeing hell and coming back. Basquiat is representation of coming back from death.

Also, the story of Ana. Stripper who also killed PimComedy. Stripping and doing drugs, coming back from K hole. Surviving tough odds and overcoming adversity.

Playing at the Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th ave. Saturday, March 12. Pimcomedy is an avant garde artist, performer, Off-Broadway performer, dedicated to making the world a better place. Some works include helping end child trafficking and helping end homelessness.

PimComedy the Musical is a story of a person's life, from darkness to life. Surviving hell and coming back alive. Surviving death and making his way through life, onto the big stage. Overcoming challenges and adversities and finding love and joy. Peace

Playing the New York City. PimComedy has been a patron, resident, worker, performer in NYC since 2004. Previous opportunities include comedy, Off Broadway, fashion week, fashion shows, networking events, and Charity events helping make NYC a better place

Tickets for March 12 show on TELECHARGE: https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/PimComedy-The-Musical/Overview

WEBSITE: https://www.thesetnyc.com/