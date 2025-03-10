PAULA To Be Presented As Part Of ThE 2025 New York City Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PAULA, written and performed by Lizzie Short, will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018).

What if your past never really ends?

Paula is working as a dressing room attendant at a Boston Marshall's in 2005 when unexpected events bring her face-to-face with someone from long ago. This is the story of an oft-overlooked woman's reckoning with her past—and the one person she hasn't been able to leave behind.

Lizzie Short is an actor and writer living in New York. She has worked primarily in film and television, most recently in supporting roles in Greta Gerwig's LITTLE WOMEN, the Netflix film I CARE A LOT, and FBI. She reads Virginia Woolf novels on the beach, had a large gap between her two front teeth as a child, and recently hung up a print in her kitchen that changed her entire life.

Performances on Wednesday, April 2nd at 9:25pm, Sunday, April 6th at 3:55pm, Wednesday, April 9th at 9:25pm, and Friday, April 18th at 7:55pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 25 minutes.

