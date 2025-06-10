Olivia Kaufmann, Emma Pittman, Bella Coppola, A.J. Shively To Lead Emily Dickinson Musical Industry Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An invitation-only industry reading of The Emily Dickinson Musical produced by A Sharp Theater Collective will be held on June 23rd at Ripley-Grier Studios. The piece features a book by Makena Reynolds, with music by Teagan Reynolds and JT Kaufman, and lyrics by Teagan Reynolds. The stage manager is Kathleen Rose Gallardo, and Makena Reynolds will direct.

The upcoming presentation stars Olivia Kaufmann (Mean Girls) as Emily Dickinson, Emma Pittman (The Outsiders) as Sue, and Bella Coppola (SMASH) as Mabel. With Josh Andrés Rivera (Spielberg's West Side Story, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Tony Nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square, Bright Star), Aubrey Matalon (Six), Jared Loftin (Teeth), Anne Tolpegin (Les Miserables), and Chris Hoch (Amazing Grace, War Paint). Also performing are Zoe Killian, Riley McGeary, Gabriella Anifantis, Oliver Richman, and Anthony Scarpone.

This new musical peels back the myths haunting the most provocative poet of her time. It's an intimate look at Emily's audacity, her free spirit, and the history too dangerous to be told. Featuring a lively score and a deadly book, this cathartic musical is for the curious, the wounded, the wild, the young, and the young at heart.

Industry professionals interested in attending should contact theemilydickinsonmusical@gmail.com

