OUT/PLAY Reading Series Presents BENT In 2025

To continue its second season, OUT/PLAY: Queer Play Reading Series will present Bent by Martin Sherman on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1 at 7:00pm at the Studio Theatre. Tickets are on-sale here.

OUT/PLAY is a collective of queer actors and directors aiming to shine a light on lesser-known or infrequently performed plays about the queer experience, and written by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Our play readings bring new life to queer plays for contemporary audiences.

Bent is a powerful and poignant drama by Martin Sherman. Set during the Holocaust, Bent explores themes of love, identity, and survival as Max, initially desperate to conceal his sexuality to stay alive, gradually forms a deep and transformative bond with a fellow concentration camp prisoner. With its raw emotional intensity and exploration of persecution, Bent highlights the harrowing experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals during the Holocaust, offering a compelling, humanizing perspective on history's darkest moments.

Bent, a staged reading presented by OUT/PLAY, is directed by Michael James Byrne and features David J. Baldwin (as Greta), Tyler Bey (as Horst), Bo Bogle (as Officer/Captain), David McDermott (as Uncle Freddie), Jacob Narcy (as Guard), Charlie Reid (as Rudy), Zach Schanne (as Max), Ian Stack (as Wolf), and Tim Wolfendon (as Guard).

Proceeds from the evening directly fund OUT/PLAY, a grassroots nonprofit. To learn more, click here.

Comments