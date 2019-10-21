OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD Announces Extends Run At McGinn/Cazale Theater

Alexis Scheer's OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD, directed by Whitney White, will receive an extended life, adding nine weeks to its already twice extended run at the McGinn / Cazale Theater (2162 Broadway), through Sunday, January 5, 2020. Producers Benjamin Simpson, Joseph Longthorne and Jana Shea will present this special extension of the smash hit, critically-acclaimed WP Theater (Lisa McNulty, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Sag, Managing Director) and Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) production. Tickets from November 5, 2019 through January 5, 2020 are on sale now at www.ourdeardeaddruglord.com.

"This play has caught fire because it represents an audacious debut, matched by fearless direction, design, and performances from this women-led team," said Simpson, Longthorne and Shea. "Because of the overwhelming response to the play, and a desire to keep that momentum going, we were inspired to find a way to extend its run even further without altering any of the amazing alchemy of what's happening at the McGinn/Cazale."

In this fierce and feverish world premiere comedy from WP Theater and Second Stage, a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood - the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun.

WP Theater's Producing Artistic Director Lisa McNulty and Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director of Second Stage Theater, stated, "We're so proud of this production and all of the artists involved, and it's a complete thrill that audiences will have more chances to see this sensational new play."

The extension will feature members of the original cast: Carmen Berkeley, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, and Malika Samuel, with additional casting to be announced.

The full creative team for OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD includes scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler and casting by Kelly Gillespie, CSA. For this special extension, general management is by SL Theatricals and Nevin Law Group serves as Counsel.

For performances starting November 5th,tickets for OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD begin at $39 and are available online at www.ourdeardeaddruglord.com or by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101 or 866-811-4111. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sundays at 2pm and 7pm.

For performances prior to November 3rd, tickets for OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD are available by phone at (212) 541-4516, online at www.wptheater.org or www.2st.com, or in person at the Tony Kiser Theater at 305 W. 43rd Street. Tickets are also available at the McGinn/Cazale Theater one hour prior to curtain. The performance schedule is: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm; Sundays at 3 pm





