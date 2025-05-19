OPEN At WP Theater to Present Series Of Post-Show Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Off-Broadway Premiere of Crystal Skillman's award-winning play Open will present Open House, a magical series of post-show events presented after select performances at WP Theater July 8-27. Tickets to the Off-Broadway Premiere of Open, a spellbinding story of love, loss, and the impossible, directed by Jessi D. Hill (The Ask at wild project; Small at 59E59), and starring Drama Desk Award-nominee Megan Hill (Eddie and Dave with Atlantic Theater; Do You Feel Anger? at Vineyard Theatre) are now available for advance purchase.

Open House is a magical series of post-show events with magicians who inspired Crystal Skillman's play OPEN and talkbacks about the power of magic in the LGBTQIA+ community, featuring those who have played The Magician in Broadway Licensing productions across the country. Post-show acts will also include a showing of She Said, a new musical by Lily Ali-Oshatz, who debuted as The Magician in the European tour of Open. Series produced by Lou Baron.

Special Events Include:

Magical Chats with Call Me Adam

Wednesday, July 9 & 23

After the show Media Personality & Author Adam Rothenberg will be joined by special guests for a dazzling conversation about Queer Love, Magic & More. The night of July 23rd will feature acclaimed magician Rachel Wax!

Finding Joy in Resistance

Wednesday, July 16

Playwright Crystal Skillman chats with Theater Creators Making Magic Onstage in 2025 with special Appearances from actors who have played The Magician around the world.

Flavors of Magic presents Sara Crasson

Thursday, July 10, 17 & 24

Magician Sara Crasson takes the stage in her hilarious and unique magical act with her partner, Bamberg, the bear magician. They will perform a show of elegant magic classics or dangerous and death-defying stunts, depending on who wins the coin toss.

Special Showing of She Said: An American Musical

Written & Performed by Lily Ali-Oshatz, Directed by Madeline Wall

Sunday, July 20 (following the 3pm matinee performance of Open)

She Said is a solo #MeToo musical retelling of one person's experience with sexual assault. A call to action, this story asserts that our laws will not change until we change our culture. Only then can we begin to hope.

Midnight Theatricals in association with The Tank and The Flying Carpet Theatre Company will present the Off-Broadway Premiere of Crystal Skillman's award-winning play OPEN with performances on Tue July 8 at 7:30pm, Wed July 9 at 7:30pm, Thu July 10 at 7:30pm, Fri July 11 at 7:30pm, Sat July 12 at 3pm & 7:30pm, Sun July 13 at 3pm, Tue July 15 at 7:30pm, Wed July 16 at 7:30pm, Thu July 17 at 7:30pm, Fri July 18 at 7:30pm, Sat July 19 at 3pm & 7:30pm, Sun July 20 at 3pm, Tue July 22 at 7:30pm, Wed July 23 at 7:30pm, Thu July 24 at 7:30pm, Fri July 25 at 7:30pm, Sat July 26 at 3pm & 7:30pm, and Sun July 27 at 3pm. Tickets ($20-$60) are available for advance purchase.

A woman called The Magician appears to pantomime a myriad of tricks, but there's no illusion. Her act reveals she is attempting the impossible-to save the life of her lover, Jenny. Open is a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection. The clock is ticking, the show must go on, and, as impossible as it may seem, this Magician's act may be our last hope against a world filled with intolerance and hate. Sometimes the only magic we have is hope.

